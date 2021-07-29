Ivory Coast rivals reunite, saying ‘conflict behind us’

DARING TO HOPE: ’What is important for Ivory Coast is peace,’ President Alassane Ouattara said, while a newspaper said the meeting was a ‘sign of healing’

AFP, ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast





Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara on Tuesday offered a hearty welcome to his predecessor, Laurent Gbagbo, as the rivals met for the first time since the West African country’s deadly 2010-2011 conflict, saying that the turmoil was “behind us.”

“How are you, Laurent? Happy to see you,” Ouattara said, as Gbagbo arrived at the presidential palace in Abidjan.

At a joint news conference after their meeting, Ouattara said: “This crisis created differences, but that is behind us. What is important for Ivory Coast is peace in our country.”

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, left, is met by Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the presidential palace in Abidjan on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Gbagbo, for his part, called for the release of prisoners held since the crisis, which was sparked by his refusal to concede defeat to Ouattara and claimed more than 3,000 lives.

Gbagbo, 76, has leaped into the spotlight since returning last month from Europe, after having been acquitted for crimes against humanity in a landmark case heard at the International Criminal Court.

After he was ousted, Gbagbo was flown to The Hague to face charges of crimes against humanity.

Tuesday’s meeting was closely watched for signs of whether the two former rivals have buried the hatchet, boosting hopes for national rapprochement after deadly clashes last year.

“The mere fact of seeing Ouattara and Gbagbo together is being seen as a sign of healing and a strong image for Ivorians in their quest for peace and national reconciliation,” the opposition newspaper Notre Voie said.