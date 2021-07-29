Tunisia’s biggest party ready for early elections

‘AUTOCRATIC’: The Islamist Ennahdha party accused Tunisia’s president of using undemocratic forces to overturn the constitutional rights of elected officials

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who sparked a crisis by suspending parliament and sacking the prime minister, on Tuesday said that they were ready for early elections, while warning against an “autocratic regime.”

The moderate Islamist Ennahdha party, which was the strongest group in the coalition government, has labeled Sunday’s power grab a “coup d’etat,” while the US, the EU and other powers have also voiced strong concern.

Ennahdha said that “for the sake of the democratic path,” it is “ready to go to early legislative and presidential elections,” while warning that “any delay should not be used as a pretext to maintain an autocratic regime.”

The party accused Saied of having “worked with undemocratic forces to overturn the constitutional rights of elected officials, and replace them with members of his own chosen cabal.”

Noureddine B’Hiri, a senior Ennahdha leader, said that the party had “decided to campaign peacefully to defeat” the president’s plans, saying that “national solidarity” was needed.

However, before any elections, “parliament should resume its activities and the military end its control,” B’Hiri added.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra met Saied in Tunis on Tuesday, said the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which made no reference to the crisis.

After violent clashes on Monday, Ennahdha said that “organized thugs” were being used to “provoke bloodshed and chaos,” and urged its supporters to “go home in the interests of maintaining the peace and security of our nation.”

The young North African democracy of 12 million people, the cradle of the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago, was thrust into a constitutional crisis on Sunday.

Saied appeared on national television to declare that he had dismissed Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and ordered parliament closed for 30 days, later sending army troops to the legislature and the prime minister’s office.

The president’s actions, ostensibly to “save Tunisia,” followed a day of street protests against the government’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president also said that he would appoint a new prime minister, lifted the parliamentary immunity of lawmakers, and warned that armed opposition would be met with a “rain of bullets.”

Street clashes between Saied’s backers and opponents broke out outside the barricaded parliament, leaving several wounded, while police also shuttered the TV station of Qatar-based broadcaster al-Jazeera.

The Tunisian parliament, chaired by Ennahdha leader Rached Ghannouchi, late on Monday voiced its “absolute rejection and strong condemnation” of Saied’s actions.