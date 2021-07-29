COVID-19: Tokyo urges youth to go for jabs

VACCINE HESITANCY: Japan’s capital has reported a new daily COVID-19 record during the Olympics, with the majority of new cases now being younger people

AP, TOKYO





Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday urged younger people to cooperate with measures to bring down the high number of COVID-19 infections and get vaccinated, saying their activities are key to slowing the surge during the Olympics.

The Japanese capital on Tuesday reported 2,848 new cases, exceeding its previous record in January.

The majority of elderly people have been fully vaccinated and infections among them have largely decreased, while mostly unvaccinated younger people are now dominating the new cases, Koike said.

People walk across a street in Tokyo yesterday. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged younger people to get vaccinated, saying it is key to slowing a surge in COVID-19 cases during the Olympics. Photo: AP

“Younger people’s activity holds the key [to slowing the infections], and we need your cooperation,” Koike said. “Please make sure to avoid nonessential outings and observe basic anti-infection measures, and I would like younger people to get vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, 25.5 percent of the Japanese population had been fully vaccinated. The percentage of elderly people who are fully vaccinated is 68.2 percent, or 36 million people.

Vaccination prospects for younger people have improved, and some can have their shots organized by work places and colleges, while others still wait based on seniority.

However, there are also concerns over hesitancy among the young, with surveys showing many of them have doubts about being inoculated, in part due to false rumors about side effects.

Younger people have been blamed for roaming downtown areas after the requested closing hours for eateries and stores and spreading the virus. Tokyo is under its fourth state of emergency, which is to continue through the Tokyo Olympic Games, but it mainly focuses on requiring establishments to stop serving alcohol and shorten their hours. Measures for the public are only requests and they are increasingly ignored.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has also urged people to avoid nonessential outings, but has said there is no need to consider a suspension of the Games, which are being held with no fans in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures: Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

Governors of the three areas, alarmed by Tokyo’s surging cases, yesterday said that they plan to jointly ask Suga to place their prefectures under a state of emergency, too.

Nationwide, Japan reported 5,020 cases in the past 24 hours for a total of 870,445 and 15,129 deaths.

Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries. Its seven-day rolling average of cases is about 3.57 per 100,000 people, compared with 2.76 in India, 17.3 in the US and 53.1 in the UK, Johns Hopkins University data showed.