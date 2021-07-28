Police officers testify in first US Capitol riot hearing

AFP, WASHINGTON





Police officers assaulted during the US Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 were due to testify yesterday, as a congressional panel investigating the deadly attack began its work in Washington’s acutely partisan environment.

Six months after a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump stormed the seat of US democracy in the worst attack on the legislature since the War of 1812, the public were set to learn of the challenges faced by law enforcement in the debut hearing before a select committee that has become a political flashpoint.

“Nothing will be off-limits. We will do what is necessary to understand what happened, why and how,” the panel’s Democratic chairman, US Representative Bennie Thompson, wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post. “The committee will provide the definitive accounting of one of the darkest days in our history.”

Lawmakers were to receive first-hand accounts from police officers attacked by rioters who fought their way into the building, hunted for the likes of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and sought to block certification of US President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump on Monday dismissed the probe as “fake and highly partisan,” and attempted to blame Pelosi for allegedly failing to protect the Capitol from his supporters.

Four police officers were to testify at the 9:30am hearing, including Washington officer Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned and beaten by rioters.

Fanone, who suffered a heart attack during the mayhem, has told US media that the clashes amounted to “the most brutal, savage hand-to-hand combat” of his life.

Also testifying was US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who has spoken of racial epithets hurled at him and other offciers by rioters, many of whom were associated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist groups.

Five people died during or shortly after the insurrection, while dozens of police officers were injured.

The House Republican leadership has essentially boycotted the select committee, pulling its five appointments last week after Pelosi took unprecedented action by rejecting two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks.

Instead of leaving the panel with just Democrats, Pelosi unilaterally named two Republicans: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Both are forceful Trump critics who voted for his impeachment in January, and both have drawn Republican censure for refusing to back Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen.

Pelosi and others had wanted a bipartisan, independent 9/11 commission-style panel to investigate the riot and its origins. Even McCarthy in January voiced support.

However, with anxiety growing among Republicans concerned that a Jan. 6 probe could prove politically damaging for the party ahead of next year’s midterm elections, the party began coalescing against a deep dive.