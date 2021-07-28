Police officers assaulted during the US Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6 were due to testify yesterday, as a congressional panel investigating the deadly attack began its work in Washington’s acutely partisan environment.
Six months after a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump stormed the seat of US democracy in the worst attack on the legislature since the War of 1812, the public were set to learn of the challenges faced by law enforcement in the debut hearing before a select committee that has become a political flashpoint.
“Nothing will be off-limits. We will do what is necessary to understand what happened, why and how,” the panel’s Democratic chairman, US Representative Bennie Thompson, wrote in an opinion piece in the Washington Post. “The committee will provide the definitive accounting of one of the darkest days in our history.”
Lawmakers were to receive first-hand accounts from police officers attacked by rioters who fought their way into the building, hunted for the likes of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and sought to block certification of US President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Trump on Monday dismissed the probe as “fake and highly partisan,” and attempted to blame Pelosi for allegedly failing to protect the Capitol from his supporters.
Four police officers were to testify at the 9:30am hearing, including Washington officer Michael Fanone, who was stun-gunned and beaten by rioters.
Fanone, who suffered a heart attack during the mayhem, has told US media that the clashes amounted to “the most brutal, savage hand-to-hand combat” of his life.
Also testifying was US Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, who has spoken of racial epithets hurled at him and other offciers by rioters, many of whom were associated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist groups.
Five people died during or shortly after the insurrection, while dozens of police officers were injured.
The House Republican leadership has essentially boycotted the select committee, pulling its five appointments last week after Pelosi took unprecedented action by rejecting two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s picks.
Instead of leaving the panel with just Democrats, Pelosi unilaterally named two Republicans: Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.
Both are forceful Trump critics who voted for his impeachment in January, and both have drawn Republican censure for refusing to back Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen.
Pelosi and others had wanted a bipartisan, independent 9/11 commission-style panel to investigate the riot and its origins. Even McCarthy in January voiced support.
However, with anxiety growing among Republicans concerned that a Jan. 6 probe could prove politically damaging for the party ahead of next year’s midterm elections, the party began coalescing against a deep dive.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens