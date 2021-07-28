Cuba on Monday denounced the targeting of its Paris embassy as a “terrorist attack” encouraged by the US after the building was bombarded with Molotov cocktails.
Firefighters in the French capital said two incendiary devices were thrown at the embassy in the city’s 15th arrondissement, causing minor damage.
“We denounce the Molotov cocktail terrorist attack against our Embassy in Paris @EmbaCubaFrancia,” Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez wrote on Twitter. “I hold the US government responsible for its continued campaigns against our country that encourage this behavior and for its calls for violence, with impunity, from its territory.”
Photo: AFP
Firefighters said that they were alerted to the attack after midnight and “the devices, which caused minor damage, were extinguished before [firefighters] arrived.”
Police did not immediately provide any more information.
Three Molotov cocktails — two of which reached the embassy’s facade and another that made it into the building — struck the building at 11:45pm and started a fire that was quickly put out by the mission’s employees, the ministry said.
Demonstrators marching in favor of and against the Cuban government took to the streets in cities all over the world this weekend and on Monday, coinciding with Cuba’s July 26 national day commemorations and just two weeks after anti-government protests erupted throughout the nation.
About two dozen nations, including Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador, on Monday joined US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in calling on the Cuban government “to respect the legally guaranteed rights and freedoms of the Cuban people” and to “release those detained for exercising their rights to peaceful protests.”
The “statements of the US secretary of state are based on the support of a handful of countries that have been pressured to accept his decrees,” Rodriguez wrote separately on Twitter.
“#Cuba counts the support of 184 nations that all call to #EndTheEmbargo,” Rodriguez wrote, referring to the US government’s sanctions that have been in place since 1962.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens