Fauci says US headed in ‘wrong direction’ on virus

UNDER CONSIDERATION: Vaccinated people might be recommended to wear masks, while booster shots might be advised for those with poor immune systems

AP, WILMINGTON, Delaware





The US is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said on Sunday.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said, adding that he was “very frustrated.”

Recommending that the vaccinated wear masks is “under active consideration” by the government’s leading public health officials, Fauci said.

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in Washington on Tuesday last week. Photo: Reuters

Also, booster shots might be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated, he said.

Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that he has taken part in conversations about altering the mask guidelines.

He said that some local jurisdictions where infection rates are surging, such as Los Angeles County, are already calling on people to wear masks in indoor public spaces regardless of their vaccination status.

Those local rules are compatible with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that the vaccinated do not need to wear masks in public, Fauci said.

More than 163 million people, or 49 percent of the total US population, are fully vaccinated, CDC data showed.

Of those eligible for the vaccine, aged 12 and over, the figure rises to 57 percent.

“This is an issue predominantly among the unvaccinated, which is the reason why we’re out there, practically pleading with the unvaccinated people to go out and get vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Government experts are reviewing early data as they consider whether to recommend that vaccinated individuals get booster shots, Fauci said.

He said that some of the most vulnerable, such as organ transplant and cancer patients, are “likely” to be recommended for booster shots.

He also praised Republicans, including US governors Asa Hutchinson and Ron DeSantis, and the US House of Representatives minority whip, US Representative Steve Scalise, for encouraging their constituents to get vaccinated.

Their states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

“What I would really like to see is more and more of the leaders in those areas that are not vaccinating to get out and speak out and encourage people to get vaccinated,” Fauci said.