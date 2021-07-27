The Malaysian government said it would not extend a COVID-19 emergency beyond Monday as parliament reopened yesterday after a disputed seven-month suspension amid a worsening pandemic.
The emergency, which allowed the government to suspend parliament since January and rule by ordinance without legislative approval, has been slammed as a ruse for embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to stay in power amid challenges to his leadership.
Opposition lawmakers slammed the government’s failure to tackle the pandemic, despite a national lockdown since June 1. Malaysia’s total cases passed 1 million on Sunday, up by eightfold from the whole of last year and up 77 percent since the lockdown began. Deaths have also climbed steeply to near 8,000.
After the special, five-day session of parliament opened, Malaysian Minister for Parliament and Law Takiyuddin Hassan said the government would not seek an extension of the emergency.
Opposition lawmakers were also taken by surprise when Takiyuddin announced that the government has annulled all emergency ordinances on Wednesday.
They questioned why the annulment was not made public earlier and details were hazy on how it affects measures such as penalties imposed on those breaking COVID-19 protocol.
Muhyiddin, in his briefing to the lower house, said Malaysia, like other countries, was not spared from the more contagious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
He defended his government’s policies, saying economic aid has been distributed to poor households and to businesses severely hit by the lockdown.
Vaccinations have also been accelerated with the majority of the population expected to be inoculated by the year’s end, he said.
“This government is not perfect, but this government does not allow the people to suffer and always works to save lives,” Muhyiddin said.
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad urged Muhyiddin to step down and said his unelected government, which took power in March last year, has failed.
“If this government has really failed, then it is time for the prime minister to step down and we need the forum to vote on this,” lawmaker Gobind Singh said earlier.
Analysts say the end of the emergency was not unexpected as the king was not likely to agree to an extension.
The annulments would also help Muhyiddin avoid parliamentary votes on those ordinances that could be seen as a test of support for his leadership, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.
With no voting allowed in the session, Oh said it “summarily reduces parliament to worse than rubber-stamp role.”
The biggest party in Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance has withdrawn its support for him for failing to tackle the pandemic, but the attorney-general said Muhyiddin would remain in power until it can be proven in parliament that he lost majority support.
That keeps his position safe for now, as the government has said the special five-day parliamentary session would focus purely on the pandemic and no voting or other motions would be allowed.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens