Malaysian parliament opens after seven months

‘RUBBER-STAMP’: The government said no motions would be allowed during the special session as the unelected prime minister seeks to hold on to power

AP, KUALA LUMPUR





The Malaysian government said it would not extend a COVID-19 emergency beyond Monday as parliament reopened yesterday after a disputed seven-month suspension amid a worsening pandemic.

The emergency, which allowed the government to suspend parliament since January and rule by ordinance without legislative approval, has been slammed as a ruse for embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to stay in power amid challenges to his leadership.

Opposition lawmakers slammed the government’s failure to tackle the pandemic, despite a national lockdown since June 1. Malaysia’s total cases passed 1 million on Sunday, up by eightfold from the whole of last year and up 77 percent since the lockdown began. Deaths have also climbed steeply to near 8,000.

After the special, five-day session of parliament opened, Malaysian Minister for Parliament and Law Takiyuddin Hassan said the government would not seek an extension of the emergency.

Opposition lawmakers were also taken by surprise when Takiyuddin announced that the government has annulled all emergency ordinances on Wednesday.

They questioned why the annulment was not made public earlier and details were hazy on how it affects measures such as penalties imposed on those breaking COVID-19 protocol.

Muhyiddin, in his briefing to the lower house, said Malaysia, like other countries, was not spared from the more contagious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.

He defended his government’s policies, saying economic aid has been distributed to poor households and to businesses severely hit by the lockdown.

Vaccinations have also been accelerated with the majority of the population expected to be inoculated by the year’s end, he said.

“This government is not perfect, but this government does not allow the people to suffer and always works to save lives,” Muhyiddin said.

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad urged Muhyiddin to step down and said his unelected government, which took power in March last year, has failed.

“If this government has really failed, then it is time for the prime minister to step down and we need the forum to vote on this,” lawmaker Gobind Singh said earlier.

Analysts say the end of the emergency was not unexpected as the king was not likely to agree to an extension.

The annulments would also help Muhyiddin avoid parliamentary votes on those ordinances that could be seen as a test of support for his leadership, said Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

With no voting allowed in the session, Oh said it “summarily reduces parliament to worse than rubber-stamp role.”

The biggest party in Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance has withdrawn its support for him for failing to tackle the pandemic, but the attorney-general said Muhyiddin would remain in power until it can be proven in parliament that he lost majority support.

That keeps his position safe for now, as the government has said the special five-day parliamentary session would focus purely on the pandemic and no voting or other motions would be allowed.