More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of this year than in the first six months of any year since the UN began systematically keeping count in 2009, a UN report said yesterday.
The war-torn nation reported a 47 percent increase in the number of civilians killed and wounded in violence in the first six months of the year, compared with the same period last year, the report said.
“I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict’s grim and chilling trajectory, and its devastating impact on civilians,” UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said.
“The report provides a clear warning that unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians will perish and be maimed this year if the increasing violence is not stemmed,” Lyons added in a statement.
The Taliban have swiftly captured significant territory in the past month, seizing strategic border crossings with several neighboring nations and threatening a number of provincial capitals.
The advances come as the last US and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan.
The report found a particularly sharp increase in killings and injuries since May, when international military forces began their withdrawal and the fighting intensified following the Taliban’s offensive.
The UN mission in Afghanistan reported in its Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Midyear Update 2021 that there were 1,659 civilians killed and 3,254 wounded.
It said that was a 47 percent increase compared with the same period last year.
Women and children made up close to half of all civilian casualties in the first half of this year at 46 percent, the report said.
Thirty-two percent were children, with 468 killed and 1,214 wounded. Fourteen percent of civilian casualties were women, with 219 killed and 508 wounded, the report said.
The US-NATO withdrawal is more than 95 percent complete and due to be finished by Aug. 31. While making swift gains on the ground, the Taliban have also said they do not want to monopolize power.
However, it said there would not be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been removed from office.
Lyons called on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to intensify their efforts at the negotiating table.
“Stop the Afghan against Afghan fighting. Protect the Afghan people and give them hope for a better future,” she said.
The UN report warned that without a significant de-escalation in violence, Afghanistan is on course for this year to have the highest ever number of documented civilian casualties in a single year since UN record-keeping in the nation began.
The number of civilians killed and wounded in May and last month was almost as many as recorded in the preceding four months.
During May and last month there were 2,392 casualties, with 783 killed and 1,609 wounded. That is the highest number for those months since systematic documentation began in 2009, the report said.
Much of the battlefield action during May and last month took place outside of cities, but the UN is concerned that if intensive military action is undertaken in urban areas with high population densities the consequences for Afghan civilians could be catastrophic.
“The pursuit of a military solution will only increase the suffering of the Afghan people,” the report said.
