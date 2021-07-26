World News Quick Take

NEW ZEALAND

Farewell bid to baby orca

An orphaned baby orca that captured the hearts of New Zealanders was on Saturday given a farewell at a special ceremony and taken away for burial, ending a desperate mission to reunite it with its pod. The calf, named Toa — which means “brave” or “strong” in Maori — was thought to be two to six months old, and became stranded near Wellington two weeks ago with minor injuries. Since then, volunteers braved winter storms and cold water to keep it alive — bottle feeding it a special formula in a hastily built pool — while others searched for its family group. However, Toa’s condition on Friday night worsened quickly, and it died within an hour. On Saturday, dozens attended a dawn ceremony at the site before Toa’s body was taken away for burial. Authorities decided that Toa’s body would be treated with dignity, opting against an autopsy to understand the exact cause of death.

UNITED STATES

States curb virus reporting

Several states scaled back their reporting on COVID-19 this month, as nationwide cases tripled. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading quickly among the unvaccinated in some states. A shift to weekly instead of daily reporting in Florida, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota was accompanied by less detail about the virus in Florida and Nebraska. Some officials have characterized the move as part of a return to normal. However, the average number of new nationwide COVID-19 cases went from 11,500 on June 20 to nearly 38,000 last week. In Florida’s last two weekly reports, the number of new cases increased from 23,000 to 45,000 and then 73,000 on Friday, an average of more than 10,000 a day. Hospitals are starting to run out of space in parts of the state. Meanwhile, Nebraska had stopped reporting on the virus altogether for two weeks after Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared an end to the virus emergency. State officials backtracked two weeks later and are posting weekly updates with some basic numbers.

UNITED STATES

Prince opus to be released

Prince’s estate is soon to issue a completed record from the mercurial artist’s storied music vault, the first never-before-heard album released since his shock death five years ago. Welcome 2 America — a 12-track album finished in 2010, but shelved for reasons unknown in the famous vault at Prince’s Paisley Park compound near Minneapolis, Minnesota — offers a prophetic window into social struggles at today’s forefront, delving into racism, political division, technology and disinformation. Melding urgent lyricism with languorous funk, the pop shapeshifter Prince sings of the US as the “land of the free / home of the slave.” The artist, who died at 57 on April 21, 2016, following an accidental fentanyl overdose, could not have known that in the years following his death his beloved home city would explode in furor and protest after the police killing of George Floyd. The album, to be released on Friday, sees Prince level “a laser-focused assault on the condition of America,” said Morris Hayes, Prince’s long-time keyboardist and musical director. “What’s going on with social media, social justice, and social consciousness... This is a concerted effort to really speak about these things,” said Hayes, who coproduced the album. “I really dug how raw it was, and as far as my production, I just wanted to keep it to where it’s raw, and I don’t get in the way of what he’s trying to say.” For Hayes, Prince “was way ahead,” like a “sage sitting in the Himalayas somewhere,” in foreshadowing the current moment.