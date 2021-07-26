NEW ZEALAND
Farewell bid to baby orca
An orphaned baby orca that captured the hearts of New Zealanders was on Saturday given a farewell at a special ceremony and taken away for burial, ending a desperate mission to reunite it with its pod. The calf, named Toa — which means “brave” or “strong” in Maori — was thought to be two to six months old, and became stranded near Wellington two weeks ago with minor injuries. Since then, volunteers braved winter storms and cold water to keep it alive — bottle feeding it a special formula in a hastily built pool — while others searched for its family group. However, Toa’s condition on Friday night worsened quickly, and it died within an hour. On Saturday, dozens attended a dawn ceremony at the site before Toa’s body was taken away for burial. Authorities decided that Toa’s body would be treated with dignity, opting against an autopsy to understand the exact cause of death.
UNITED STATES
States curb virus reporting
Several states scaled back their reporting on COVID-19 this month, as nationwide cases tripled. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading quickly among the unvaccinated in some states. A shift to weekly instead of daily reporting in Florida, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota was accompanied by less detail about the virus in Florida and Nebraska. Some officials have characterized the move as part of a return to normal. However, the average number of new nationwide COVID-19 cases went from 11,500 on June 20 to nearly 38,000 last week. In Florida’s last two weekly reports, the number of new cases increased from 23,000 to 45,000 and then 73,000 on Friday, an average of more than 10,000 a day. Hospitals are starting to run out of space in parts of the state. Meanwhile, Nebraska had stopped reporting on the virus altogether for two weeks after Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts declared an end to the virus emergency. State officials backtracked two weeks later and are posting weekly updates with some basic numbers.
UNITED STATES
Prince opus to be released
Prince’s estate is soon to issue a completed record from the mercurial artist’s storied music vault, the first never-before-heard album released since his shock death five years ago. Welcome 2 America — a 12-track album finished in 2010, but shelved for reasons unknown in the famous vault at Prince’s Paisley Park compound near Minneapolis, Minnesota — offers a prophetic window into social struggles at today’s forefront, delving into racism, political division, technology and disinformation. Melding urgent lyricism with languorous funk, the pop shapeshifter Prince sings of the US as the “land of the free / home of the slave.” The artist, who died at 57 on April 21, 2016, following an accidental fentanyl overdose, could not have known that in the years following his death his beloved home city would explode in furor and protest after the police killing of George Floyd. The album, to be released on Friday, sees Prince level “a laser-focused assault on the condition of America,” said Morris Hayes, Prince’s long-time keyboardist and musical director. “What’s going on with social media, social justice, and social consciousness... This is a concerted effort to really speak about these things,” said Hayes, who coproduced the album. “I really dug how raw it was, and as far as my production, I just wanted to keep it to where it’s raw, and I don’t get in the way of what he’s trying to say.” For Hayes, Prince “was way ahead,” like a “sage sitting in the Himalayas somewhere,” in foreshadowing the current moment.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens
ANIMAL ALLEGORY: Books about sheep dealing with social struggles in their village were said to be metaphors for the Hong Kong democracy movement Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village have been arrested for sedition, police announced yesterday. The arrests by Hong Kong’s new national security police unit, which is spearheading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest actions against democracy advocates since huge and often violent protests convulsed the territory two years ago. Police said that two men and three women, aged 25 to 28, “conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications.” The group was attempting to stir up “the public’s — and especially young