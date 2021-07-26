Greece opens its first underwater museum

Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming trial to hear those claims.

Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations — but not new charges — against the R&B star in a court filing on Friday.

Jury selection is due to start on Aug. 9 in a New York federal court for Kelly, who denies ever abusing anyone.

On Saturday, a message was sent to his lawyers about the additional allegations.

The singer is charged with leading what prosecutors call a criminal enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who allegedly helped him recruit women and girls for sex and pornography. The charges involve six different women and girls, who are not named in court filings.

Now, prosecutors would also like jurors to hear about more than a dozen other people the government alleged Kelly sexually or physically abused, threatened or otherwise mistreated.

Among them, was a 17-year-old boy and aspiring musician whom Kelly met in December 2006, the government said.

After asking the boy what he would do to make it in the music business, Kelly propositioned and had sexual contact with him while he was still underage, prosecutors said in a court filing.

When Kelly was about to go on trial on child pornography charges in Chicago in 2008, the same boy told the singer he had access to a juror, and Kelly asked him to contact the juror and vouch he was a “good guy,” prosecutors wrote.

The filing does not say whether the boy did so. Kelly was acquitted in that case.

The boy also introduced Kelly to a 16 or 17-year-old male friend, with whom prosecutors say the singer began a sexual relationship several years later. Kelly filmed the two having sexual encounters with other people, the filing said.

Prosecutors wrote that the accounts of the boys and others would help show that the actual charges “were not isolated events and were part of a larger pattern.”