‘Smoke shade’ helps firefighters fight biggest US blaze

Reuters





Scores of wildfires raging across forest and scrub in the western US have belched so much smoke that it is helping firefighters gain ground on the nation’s biggest blaze, Oregon’s Bootleg fire, by blocking sunlight, officials said on Saturday.

The US National Weather Service and officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said smoke in the lower atmosphere coming from California wildfires has floated over the Bootleg fire, which has scorched more than 162,279 hectares in Oregon about 402km south of Portland.

“It’s called ‘smoke shading’ and it’s basically put a lid on the lower atmosphere for now, blocking sunlight and creating cooler, more stable surface conditions,” said Eric Schoening, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

The phenomenon is unpredictable and the area is still under red-flag warnings this weekend from the National Weather Service, which said the Pacific Northwest might experience high temperatures and wind gusts that can fan the flames and spread hot sparks and embers.

Schoening said the weather is a “mixed bag” in terms of helping firefighters.

Marcus Kauffman, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the drawback of the “smoke shade” is that it makes it harder to fly planes and helicopters that drop water and chemical fire suppressants even “while it helps the teams on the ground.”

The smoke, even as it provides some help to Oregon firefighters, has recently been carried by the jet stream and other air currents as far as the Northeastern cities of New York and Boston, where some residents have felt the air contamination in their eyes, noses and lungs.