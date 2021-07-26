Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California on Saturday destroyed multiple homes as the state’s largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the west of the US.
The Dixie fire, which started on July 14, had already leveled more than a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark.
An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, although fire officials said that the blaze has charred more than 73,200 hectares in the counties of Plumas and Butte and was 20 percent contained.
Photo: AFP
The fire was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it charged eastward, fire officials said.
It has prompted evacuation orders in several small communities and along the west shore of Lake Almanor, a popular getaway area.
Meanwhile, the nation’s largest wildfire, southern Oregon’s Bootleg fire, was nearly halfway surrounded as more than 2,200 crew members worked to corral it in the heat and wind, fire officials said.
The growth of the sprawling blaze had slowed, but thousands of homes remained threatened on its eastern side, authorities said.
“This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines,” Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst, said in a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. “With the critically dry weather and fuels we are experiencing, firefighters are having to constantly reevaluate their control lines and look for contingency options.”
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for four northern counties because of wildfires that he said were causing “conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property.”
The proclamation opened the way for more state support.
On Saturday, fire crews from California and Utah headed to Montana, state Governor Greg Gianforte announced.
Another high-priority blaze, the Alder Creek fire in southwest Montana, had charred more than 2,750 hectares and was 10 percent contained. It was threatening nearly 240 homes.
Elsewhere in California, the Tamarack fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn through timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada state line. The fire, sparked by lightning in Alpine County on July 4, has destroyed at least 10 buildings.
Heavy smoke from that blaze and the Dixie fire lowered visibility and at times ground aircraft providing support for fire crews. The air quality south of Lake Tahoe and across the state line into Nevada deteriorated to very unhealthy levels.
In north-central Washington, firefighters battled two blazes in Okanogan County that threatened hundreds of homes and again caused hazardous air quality conditions.
More than 85 large wildfires are burning around the country, most of them in Western states, and they have destroyed more than 553,000 hectares.
