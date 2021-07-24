World News Quick Take

INDIA

Landslides kill at least 5

Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters, an official said yesterday. The dead were killed in three landslides in the Raigad District of Maharashtra, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said. Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, she said. The rains had slowed and water levels were coming down yesterday, but access to badly hit areas was still blocked, hampering rescue operations.

UNITED STATES

Chinese ‘agents’ charged

The Department of Justice on Thursday announced the indictment of two alleged Chinese agents for their roles in an operation targeting Beijing’s opponents in the US. Nine defendants have been charged with “acting as and conspiring to act as unregistered agents” of China in a global operation dubbed “Fox Hunt,” aimed at repatriating alleged fugitives, the department said. In October, five people were arrested for having “participated in an international campaign to threaten, harass, surveil and intimidate” an unnamed Chinese target living in the US. The new indictment includes prosecutor Tu Lan, 50, accused of having traveled to the US in 2017 to direct “the harassment campaign” and of later obstructing the US investigation. Fox Hunt involves extra-judicial “repatriation squads” that operate clandestinely in an attempt to force expatriates to return to China, US authorities said.

DR CONGO

16 civilians killed in attack

Suspected members of an Islamist militia on Thursday killed 16 people as they were returning from a weekly market, local and medical sources said yesterday. The dead from the ambush included six women and a child, all of whom were shot, said Jerome Munyambethe, head of a hospital in Oicha. “We have seven bodies in the hospital morgue,” Oicha Mayor Nicolas Kikuku said. Another nine wounded were being treated at the hospital, he added. The attack occurred on a highway between Maimoya and Chani-chani, 40km from Beni in North Kivu.

UNITED STATES

Man fends off bear for week

A man who fended off attacks from a wild grizzly bear for a week in the Alaskan wilderness is recovering from his injuries after he was found stranded at an encampment, the US Coast Guard said. An aircrew first spotted an “SOS” sign on top of a shack during a routine helicopter flight over the west Alaskan coast on Friday last week, the coast guard said. “The aircrew landed and made contact with the individual, who requested medical care after being attacked by a bear a few days earlier,” the coast guard said. The man, who had a leg injury and bruising on his torso, told authorities he was stalked by the bear, which he said returned to his camp site every night for a week.

MALAYSIA

Person given empty jab

The government yesterday confirmed that a person had been injected with an empty syringe instead of a COVID-19 vaccine, categorizing it as a human error. Two people were given an extra dose of the vaccine due to confusion, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said. The one case of “empty vaccination,” which occurred in the northern state of Kedah, was confirmed after the nurse admitted she was negligent due to exhaustion, Khairy said.