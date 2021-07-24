INDIA
Landslides kill at least 5
Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains hit parts of western India, killing at least five people and leading to the overnight rescue of more than 1,000 people trapped by floodwaters, an official said yesterday. The dead were killed in three landslides in the Raigad District of Maharashtra, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said. Many of those rescued were stranded on rooftops and even on top of buses on highways, she said. The rains had slowed and water levels were coming down yesterday, but access to badly hit areas was still blocked, hampering rescue operations.
UNITED STATES
Chinese ‘agents’ charged
The Department of Justice on Thursday announced the indictment of two alleged Chinese agents for their roles in an operation targeting Beijing’s opponents in the US. Nine defendants have been charged with “acting as and conspiring to act as unregistered agents” of China in a global operation dubbed “Fox Hunt,” aimed at repatriating alleged fugitives, the department said. In October, five people were arrested for having “participated in an international campaign to threaten, harass, surveil and intimidate” an unnamed Chinese target living in the US. The new indictment includes prosecutor Tu Lan, 50, accused of having traveled to the US in 2017 to direct “the harassment campaign” and of later obstructing the US investigation. Fox Hunt involves extra-judicial “repatriation squads” that operate clandestinely in an attempt to force expatriates to return to China, US authorities said.
DR CONGO
16 civilians killed in attack
Suspected members of an Islamist militia on Thursday killed 16 people as they were returning from a weekly market, local and medical sources said yesterday. The dead from the ambush included six women and a child, all of whom were shot, said Jerome Munyambethe, head of a hospital in Oicha. “We have seven bodies in the hospital morgue,” Oicha Mayor Nicolas Kikuku said. Another nine wounded were being treated at the hospital, he added. The attack occurred on a highway between Maimoya and Chani-chani, 40km from Beni in North Kivu.
UNITED STATES
Man fends off bear for week
A man who fended off attacks from a wild grizzly bear for a week in the Alaskan wilderness is recovering from his injuries after he was found stranded at an encampment, the US Coast Guard said. An aircrew first spotted an “SOS” sign on top of a shack during a routine helicopter flight over the west Alaskan coast on Friday last week, the coast guard said. “The aircrew landed and made contact with the individual, who requested medical care after being attacked by a bear a few days earlier,” the coast guard said. The man, who had a leg injury and bruising on his torso, told authorities he was stalked by the bear, which he said returned to his camp site every night for a week.
MALAYSIA
Person given empty jab
The government yesterday confirmed that a person had been injected with an empty syringe instead of a COVID-19 vaccine, categorizing it as a human error. Two people were given an extra dose of the vaccine due to confusion, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin said. The one case of “empty vaccination,” which occurred in the northern state of Kedah, was confirmed after the nurse admitted she was negligent due to exhaustion, Khairy said.
ANIMAL ALLEGORY: Books about sheep dealing with social struggles in their village were said to be metaphors for the Hong Kong democracy movement Five members of a Hong Kong union behind a series of children’s books about sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village have been arrested for sedition, police announced yesterday. The arrests by Hong Kong’s new national security police unit, which is spearheading a sweeping crackdown on dissent, are the latest actions against democracy advocates since huge and often violent protests convulsed the territory two years ago. Police said that two men and three women, aged 25 to 28, “conspired to publish, distribute, exhibit or copy seditious publications.” The group was attempting to stir up “the public’s — and especially young
Buried in a long US indictment accusing China of a global cyberespionage campaign was a curious detail: Among the governments targeted by Chinese hackers was Cambodia, one of Beijing’s most loyal Asian allies. The target of the hack, which two sources with knowledge of the indictment said was the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was also revealing: discussions between China and Cambodia over the use of the Mekong River, a new battleground for US and Chinese influence in Southeast Asia. Four Chinese — three security officials and a contract hacker — have been charged for attacks aimed at dozens
VIRUS SURGE: Health authorities said they would seek to limit exports of locally made AstraZeneca jabs, as the country does not have enough for its own needs Thailand has tightened COVID-19 restrictions and warned of further measures as daily cases yesterday surpassed 10,000 and the death toll hit a record 141, despite an overnight curfew in Bangkok and several other provinces. A surge since April has overwhelmed hospitals, strained the economy and thrown tourism recovery plans in doubt. The government’s vaccine rollout, hindered by supply problems, is slugging, with about 5 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 15 percent only partially. “I would like everyone to realize our necessity to impose stricter measures soon. We all may get affected and be inconvenienced in many ways,” Thai Prime Minister
RALLY: The protesters demanded that the government step down, and called for the importation of mRNA vaccines to fight a recent surge in COVID-19 infections Thai police on Sunday used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok, despite COVID-19 restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people. The demonstrators demanded that Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government step down, and the budget of the monarchy and the military be cut during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also called for the importation of messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines that have yet to be brought to Thailand on a large scale. The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in COVID-19 infections — nearly 11,400 — and