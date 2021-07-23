Internet disruptions reported in Iran amid water protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates





Mobile phone Internet service in Iran is being disrupted a week into protests in the country’s southwest over water shortages, a monitoring group said yesterday amid unrest that has seen at least three people killed.

Internet-access advocacy group NetBlocks.org attributed part of the disruption to “state information controls or targeted Internet shutdowns.” It identified the outages as beginning on Thursday last week, when the protests began in Khuzestan amid a drought affecting the oil-rich region neighboring Iraq.

While landline service continues, NetBlocks warned that its analysis and user reports were “consistent with a regional Internet shutdown intended to control protests.”

The effects represents “a near-total Internet shutdown that is likely to limit the public’s ability to express political discontent or communicate with each other and the outside world,” NetBlocks said.

There was no acknowledgement of an Internet shutdown in Iranian state media. Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Protests took place across eight cities and towns in Khuzestan into the early hours of yesterday, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Security forces fired tear gas, water cannons and clashed with demonstrators, the group said.

Iranian state media have reported the killing of a police officer and two others amid the protests, highlighting videos it alleged showed demonstrators with firearms.

However, Iran has in the past blamed protesters for deaths occurring amid crackdowns by security forces.

The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the past year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.