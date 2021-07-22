World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Fauci clashes with senator

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday angrily responded to Senator Rand Paul in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting insinuation that Washington helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research at a Wuhan virology lab. “They took animal viruses that only occur in animals, and they increased their transmissibility to humans,” Paul said. “You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic,” Paul said. “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about. If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”

UNITED STATES

California race hits courts

Several court scuffles are under way as California moves toward finalizing the list of candidates for the September recall election that could oust California Governor Gavin Newsom from office during his first term. Talk radio host Larry Elder on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by California election officials that blocked him from the contest, saying that he is the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats who fear he is a threat to Newsom. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected in court to seek permission to identify himself as the “retired” San Diego mayor on the ballot, a label the state rejected. He qualified as a candidate, but wants to use his title of choice. In another dispute over ballot language, YouTube creator and candidate Kevin Paffrath has sued to get his nickname “Meet Kevin” on the ballot.

NIGERIA

Kidnapped villagers freed

One hundred kidnapped villagers were freed on Tuesday following negotiations with their abductors who had held them hostage for 42 days, police said. On July 8, gunmen stormed Manawa village and seized 100 residents, including women and children, and took them to a forest hideout, a spokesman for the Zamfara State police said in a statement. The release was “unconditional” and had been secured “without giving any financial or material gain” to the gang, a source said.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban in ‘defense status’

The Taliban yesterday said that it would fight only to defend itself over the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, but stopped short of declaring a formal ceasefire. “I can confirm we are in defense status during Eid,” a spokesman for the Taliban told reporters, without offering further details. Eid al-Adha started on Monday and end on Friday.

JAPAN

US and S Korea recommit

Tokyo, Washington and Seoul yesterday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun, said that their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity.” The officials reaffirmed the importance of respecting international law and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the East China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.