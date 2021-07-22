UNITED STATES
Fauci clashes with senator
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday angrily responded to Senator Rand Paul in testimony on Capitol Hill, rejecting insinuation that Washington helped fund research at a Chinese lab that could have sparked the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul suggested that Fauci had lied before Congress when in May he denied that the National Institutes of Health funded so-called “gain of function” research at a Wuhan virology lab. “They took animal viruses that only occur in animals, and they increased their transmissibility to humans,” Paul said. “You’re dancing around this because you’re trying to obscure responsibility for 4 million people dying around the world from a pandemic,” Paul said. “Senator Paul, you do not know what you’re talking about, quite frankly,” Fauci said. “And I want to say that officially. You do not know what you’re talking about. If anybody is lying here, senator, it is you.”
UNITED STATES
California race hits courts
Several court scuffles are under way as California moves toward finalizing the list of candidates for the September recall election that could oust California Governor Gavin Newsom from office during his first term. Talk radio host Larry Elder on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by California election officials that blocked him from the contest, saying that he is the target of political “shenanigans” by Democrats who fear he is a threat to Newsom. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is expected in court to seek permission to identify himself as the “retired” San Diego mayor on the ballot, a label the state rejected. He qualified as a candidate, but wants to use his title of choice. In another dispute over ballot language, YouTube creator and candidate Kevin Paffrath has sued to get his nickname “Meet Kevin” on the ballot.
NIGERIA
Kidnapped villagers freed
One hundred kidnapped villagers were freed on Tuesday following negotiations with their abductors who had held them hostage for 42 days, police said. On July 8, gunmen stormed Manawa village and seized 100 residents, including women and children, and took them to a forest hideout, a spokesman for the Zamfara State police said in a statement. The release was “unconditional” and had been secured “without giving any financial or material gain” to the gang, a source said.
AFGHANISTAN
Taliban in ‘defense status’
The Taliban yesterday said that it would fight only to defend itself over the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, but stopped short of declaring a formal ceasefire. “I can confirm we are in defense status during Eid,” a spokesman for the Taliban told reporters, without offering further details. Eid al-Adha started on Monday and end on Friday.
JAPAN
US and S Korea recommit
Tokyo, Washington and Seoul yesterday reaffirmed their commitment to work together on North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional threats. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, who held talks in Tokyo with her counterparts, Japanese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori and South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun, said that their alliance remains a “lynchpin of peace, security and prosperity.” The officials reaffirmed the importance of respecting international law and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the “status quo” in the East China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait.
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
There is a substantial gap in the amount of antibodies that messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and inactivated virus vaccines can generate against the virus that causes COVID-19, said a Hong Kong study, in the latest finding on what might have contributed to varied outcomes following mass vaccination programs. The research, published in The Lancet on Thursday, found that antibody levels among Hong Kong health workers who have been fully vaccinated with BioNTech’s mRNA shot are about 10 times higher than those observed in the recipients of the inactivated virus vaccine from Sinovac Biotech. While disease-fighting antibodies do not account for the full
SLEEPING CITY: Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for a few reasons, but some expressed hope that restrictions would be lifted within a week Melbourne’s streets yesterday returned to the eerie quiet of lockdown for the fifth time as Australia battled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in its two largest cities. More than 12 million people are now under stay-at-home orders after the city’s residents began their first day of a snap lockdown, joining Sydney, which is deep into weeks-long restrictions. “You look around the city today; there’s no one here. The city is asleep,” Melbourne resident Mike Cameron told reporters. Locals are only allowed to leave their homes for a few reasons, including exercise and to buy essential items, but many