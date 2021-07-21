Carbon emissions are set to hit an all-time high by 2023 as just 2 percent of COVID-19 pandemic recovery finance is being spent on clean energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.
Nations have allocated more than US$16 trillion in fiscal support throughout the pandemic, mostly in the form of emergency financial help for workers and businesses.
The IEA’s Sustainable Recovery Tracker found that just US$380 billion of this had been provided for clean energy projects.
If all spending plans were to be realized, global carbon emissions would hit record levels in 2023 and continue to rise in the following years, the agency said.
Overall carbon pollution would be 3.5 billion tonnes higher than a scenario in which economies are compliant with the 1.5°C temperature goal of the Paris climate deal, it said.
“Since the COVID-19 crisis erupted, many governments may have talked about the importance of building back better for a cleaner future, but many of them are yet to put their money where their mouth is,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said.
The UN says that to keep the 1.5°C temperature goal in play, emissions must on average fall more than 7 percent annually through 2030. Although pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions saw carbon pollution fall briefly last year, concentrations of planet-warming gases in Earth’s atmosphere are still on the rise.
With record-breaking heat waves battering North America and parts of northern Europe submerged in unprecedented flooding, the impacts of climate change are hitting even developed economies harder than ever before.
The IEA said investment measures announced by G20 nations were expected to meet 60 percent of the spending required to keep the Paris temperature goals within reach. Among developing nations, that fell to just 20 percent, as nations hard hit by the pandemic prioritized emergency health and welfare spending over sustainable investment.
The IEA last month released its clean investment report, which found that annual green investment must increase more than sevenfold — from less than US$150 billion last year to more than US$1 trillion by 2030 — if the world is to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
More than 100 developing nations last week called on rich economies to make good on a decade-old promise to provide US$100 billion annually to nations on the front line of climate change.
Writing ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the nations also urged historic polluters to rapidly decarbonize their economies while helping others to do likewise.
Overall, the IEA said that all nations were missing the opportunity to divert private and public funds toward green projects that would provide triple climate, health and economic benefits.
“Not only is clean energy investment still far from what’s needed to put the world on a path to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century, it’s not even enough to prevent global emissions from surging to a new record,” Birol said. “Governments need to increase spending and policy action rapidly to meet the commitments they made in Paris in 2015 — including the vital provision of financing by advanced economies to the developing world.”
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
There is a substantial gap in the amount of antibodies that messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) and inactivated virus vaccines can generate against the virus that causes COVID-19, said a Hong Kong study, in the latest finding on what might have contributed to varied outcomes following mass vaccination programs. The research, published in The Lancet on Thursday, found that antibody levels among Hong Kong health workers who have been fully vaccinated with BioNTech’s mRNA shot are about 10 times higher than those observed in the recipients of the inactivated virus vaccine from Sinovac Biotech. While disease-fighting antibodies do not account for the full