British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was not prepared to impose lockdown restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 among elderly people and denied that the British National Health Service would be overwhelmed, his former top aide said in an interview aired on Monday.
In his first TV interview since leaving his job last year, excerpts of which were released on Monday, Dominic Cummings said that Johnson did not want to impose a second lockdown in the autumn of last year because the “people who are dying are essentially all over 80.”
Cummings also claimed that Johnson wanted to meet Queen Elizabeth II, 95, despite signs that the virus was spreading in his office at the start of the pandemic and when the public had been told to avoid all unnecessary contact, particularly with elderly people.
The political adviser, who has accused the government of being responsible for thousands of avoidable COVID-19 deaths, shared a series of messages from October last year that are allegedly from Johnson to aides.
The authenticity of the messages could not be independently verified.
A spokesperson for Johnson said that the prime minister had taken the “necessary action to protect lives and livelihoods, guided by the best scientific advice.”
Cummings’ criticism has yet to hurt Johnson’s approval ratings.
