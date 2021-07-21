Swiftly rising COVID-19 cases across the US and abroad fueled fears of a pandemic resurgence on Monday, as the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 appeared to be taking hold.
Many of the new outbreaks were in parts of the US where COVID-19 vaccinations have lagged, prompting political leaders to ramp up pressure on reluctant Americans to get the inoculations.
US President Joe Biden, citing higher rates of COVID-19 in states with low vaccination rates, said during a speech that the US’ economic recovery hinged on getting better at controlling the pandemic.
Photo: Bloomberg
“So please, please get vaccinated,” Biden said. “Get vaccinated now.”
A US federal judge on Monday ruled that Indiana University could require students to be vaccinated, rejecting claims in a lawsuit that the mandate violated their rights under the country’s constitution.
While the ruling could set a precedent for similar vaccination orders in schools and businesses, attorneys for the plaintiffs said they would appeal to a higher court.
Also on Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that starting on Aug. 9, fully vaccinated Americans could cross the border for the first time in 16 months, easing a travel ban that many business owners complained was crippling them.
Vaccines and especially mandatory shots are deeply controversial among US conservatives.
The average number of daily new COVID-19 cases in the US has tripled in the past 30 days, a Reuters analysis showed, climbing to 32,136 on Sunday.
The average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also risen 21 percent over the past 30 days to more than 19,000, the data showed, while deaths, which can lag behind other indicators, rose 25 percent last week to an average of 250 per day.
Los Angeles County has ordered residents to wear masks indoors again, following a surge in cases across southern California.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference on Monday that the city had no plans to reimpose mask mandates, despite a rise in cases, saying that he would redouble vaccination efforts.
Arkansas has been hard hit by the resurgent virus. All but two of the state’s 75 counties have substantial or high levels of transmission, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
The Delta variant is responsible for 90 percent of new cases in Utah’s Salt Lake County, state epidemiology manager Ilene Risk said.
To combat the rising infections, the county has enlisted faith leaders and doctors to persuade the about 40 percent of eligible people who are not fully vaccinated to accept the shots, she said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday released updated recommendations for schools that included the wearing of masks for everyone aged two or older, regardless of vaccination status.
Earlier this month, the CDC updated its own guidance for schools in an effort to help reopen in the fall, recommending masks indoors for everyone not fully vaccinated, among other guidelines.
