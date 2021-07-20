Danish artist Kurt Westergaard, famed for drawing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed which sparked outrage around the Muslim world, has died at the age of 86, his family told Danish media on Sunday.
Westergaard passed away in his sleep after a long period of ill health, his family told newspaper Berlingske.
The illustrator was behind 12 drawings published by conservative daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten under the headline “The Face of Mohammed,” one of which sparked particular anger.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The cartoons went almost unnoticed initially, but after two weeks, a demonstration against them was held in Copenhagen and then ambassadors in Denmark from Muslim nations lodged a protest.
The anger then escalated into anti-Danish violence across the Muslim world in February 2006.
The violence linked to the cartoons culminated in a 2015 massacre that left 12 people dead at the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly magazine in Paris, which had reprinted the cartoons in 2012.
During the last years of his life, Westergaard, like a number of others associated with the cartoons, had to live under police protection at a secret address.
