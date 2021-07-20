The largest wildfire in the US on Sunday torched more dry forest landscape in Oregon, one of dozens of major blazes burning across the west as critically dangerous fire weather loomed.
The destructive Bootleg Fire just north of the California border grew to more than 1,210km2, an area about the size of Los Angeles.
Erratic winds fed the blaze, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters, said John Flannigan, an operations section chief on the 2,000-person force battling the flames.
Photo: Reuters
“Weather is really against us,” Flannigan said. “It’s going to be dry and air is going to be unstable.”
Authorities expanded evacuations that have affected about 2,000 residents of a largely rural area of lakes and wildlife refuges.
The blaze, which was 22 percent contained, has burned at least 67 homes and 100 outbuildings, while threatening thousands more.
At the other end of the state, a fire in the mountains of northeast Oregon grew to more than 44km2 by Sunday.
The Elbow Creek Fire that started on Thursday last week has prompted evacuations in several small, remote communities around the Grande Ronde River about 50km southeast of Walla Walla, Washington. It was 10 percent contained.
Natural features of the area act like a funnel for wind, feeding the flames and making them unpredictable, officials said.
In California, a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders, the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail and the cancelation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada.
The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, had charred nearly 74km2 of dry brush and timber as of Sunday morning.
The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. It has destroyed at least two structures, authorities said.
A notice posted on Saturday on the 165km Death Ride’s Web site said that several communities in the area had been evacuated and ordered all bike riders to clear the area. The fire left thousands of bikers and spectators stranded in the small town and racing to get out.
Kelli Pennington and her family were camping near the town Friday so her husband could participate in his ninth ride when they were told to leave.
They had been watching smoke develop over the course of the day, but were caught off guard by the fire’s quick spread.
“It happened so fast,” Pennington said. “We left our tents, hammock and some food, but we got most of our things, shoved our two kids in the car and left.”
About 500 firefighters were battling the flames, “focusing on preserving life and property with point protection of structures and putting in containment lines where possible,” the US Forest Service said.
Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather with lightning possible through at least yesterday in both California and southern Oregon.
“With the very dry fuels, any thunderstorm has the potential to ignite new fire starts,” the National Weather Service in Sacramento, California, wrote on Twitter.
Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have swept the region, making wildfires harder to fight.
Climate change has made the western US much warmer and drier in the past 30 years. Firefighters said they were facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall.
