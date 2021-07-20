As COVID-19 surges in the Indonesian capital, volunteers such as Badie Uzzaman are pitching in to help, delivering food to people who have tested positive, but are forced to quarantine at home as hospitals run short of beds.
The 26-year-old driver of a three-wheeler, Badie drops off packages in front of patients’ homes, calling out that their food has arrived and making small talk from a distance.
“I do feel scared,” said Badie, one of four volunteers who deliver meals to up to 70 homes three times a day. “I’m worried all the time as I have family and go home to them after work.”
Photo: Reuters
In the past few days, new infections, driven by the more virulent Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, have been higher in the world’s fourth-most populous nation than elsewhere, a seven-day average from a Reuters tracker showed.
Badie works for non-profit charity Dompet Dhuafa, or “Wallet for the Poor,” which set up the kitchen, and aims to open two more, after some housewives joined in the task of cooking rice, chicken and vegetables.
“Many hospitals are full,” coordinator Ahmad Yamin said. “We decided to create this kitchen station to help people ... and give them nutritious food to boost their immune systems so they can recover as soon as possible.”
With hospital occupancy rates at about 90 percent, few COVID-19 patients are likely to find a bed, so their only option is to self-isolate, and recover at home.
Daily infections in the Southeast Asian nation of more than 270 million last week hit a high near 57,000, while the death toll has doubled from early this month to about 1,000 per day.
Badie has overcome fears of getting infected from his work, he said. “I’ve fallen in love with humanity after all and that is what makes me believe everything will be fine.”
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
Under towering mountains, cranes and newly built blocks of apartments stretch up to blue skies around the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, as a construction boom creates a two-tier system of property wealth between state workers and everyone else. A huge infrastructure and building drive in Tibet has brought airports, roads, railways and new apartments, which Beijing says are improving life across the remote mountainous plateau. However, the boom is also changing the historic Buddhist city and pushing property prices out of reach of many residents, Tibetans say, sharpening divisions in a region well-known for discontent under Chinese control. A short distance from the Potala