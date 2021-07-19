VIETNAM
New lockdown announced
The country put its entire southern region in a two-week lockdown starting midnight yesterday, as confirmed COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the third day in a row. The lockdown order includes the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s financial and economic hub with more than 35 million people — nearly one-third of the population. Officials said they have to act, as the number of infections reached nearly 50,000 since COVID-19 re-emerged at the end of April after several months of no cases being recorded.
GERMANY
Flood death toll tops 180
The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 yesterday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number might still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, the country’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
INDIA
Landslides kill at least 20
At least 20 people have been killed in landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, officials said yesterday. Seventeen people were killed and two were injured after a wall collapsed on several slum houses in the Mahul area of the city, the National Disaster Response Force said. The injured were recovering in a hospital. In a separate incident, three people were killed in Mumbai’s Vikhroli neighborhood after half a dozen huts at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of each other late on Saturday night.
MALI
Five foreigners kidnapped
Three Chinese and two Mauritanians were kidnapped in the country’s southwest on Saturday, the armed forces said, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state. Armed men attacked a construction site 55km from the town of Kwala, making off with five pickup trucks and the hostages, the army said on social media. The assailants also destroyed equipment, including a crane and dump trucks belonging to Chinese construction firm Covec and Mauritanian road-building company ATTM, the army said. An army official, who requested anonymity, said the kidnapped were working on road construction in the region. “The release of all the hostages is our priority,” he said. Mauritania’s Al-Akhbar news agency reported that the assailants arrived on motorbikes, burning equipment as well as fuel tanks before withdrawing with the captives.
MEXICO
Activist killed at home
A woman who joined with other activists to seek relatives who have disappeared in the country’s wave of violence has been murdered in the northern border state of Sonora. The state prosecutor’s office vowed that “justice will be done” in the case of Gladys Aranza Ramos Gurrola, a member of the Mothers and Searching Warriors of Sonora. She was shot to death by people who came to her house near midnight on Thursday in the municipality of Guaymas. The 28-year-old had been searching for her husband, who disappeared in December last year. The group said in a statement that Ramos Gurrola was taken from her home and killed following a day of searching that turned up “several clandestine crematoriums, some still with embers and smoke at the moment of discovery.”
