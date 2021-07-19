French protest mandatory jabs, COVID-19 passes

‘MEDICAL DICTATORSHIP’: Only people who hold COVID-19 passes would be allowed into eateries, shops and hospitals, the government said, causing a surge in vaccinations

AP, PARIS





Thousands of people on Saturday marched across France to protest mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and COVID-19 passes that would be required to enter restaurants and other venues.

A march in Paris led by a far-right, anti-vaccine politician drew an usually sizable crowd, swelled by anger over the new virus rules that French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week.

Marchers chanted “Liberty,” and carried signs denouncing a “medical dictatorship” and Macron. Demonstrations also took place in Strasbourg in the east, Lille in the north, Montpellier in the south and elsewhere in France.

Macron’s measures are aimed at slowing the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and protecting hospitals from a new surge.

He ordered all healthcare workers to get vaccinated by Sept. 15, and announced that special COVID-19 passes would be required in all restaurants, bars, hospitals, shopping malls, trains and planes.

To get a pass, which would be needed at restaurants starting next month, people must be fully vaccinated, have recently recovered from COVID-19, or have a negative virus test.

The measures have prompted record numbers of people to sign up for vaccinations in the past few days — but have also prompted anger among some groups.

The French government announced tightened border controls starting yesterday, but also said it would allow in travelers from anywhere in the world who have been fully vaccinated. That includes people who received AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

The move to start accepting visitors vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine made by India’s Serum Institute came after a global outcry over the EU’s COVID-19 certificate only recognizing AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe.

Several other EU countries recognize the Indian version, which is used in the UK and across Africa. The varied rules in each country have further complicated this summer’s travel season.

France still does not recognize the COVID-19 vaccines made in China or Russia, only the ones authorized by the EU drug regulator: those made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.

Starting yesterday, France would also start requiring anyone who is not vaccinated arriving from Britain, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece or Cyprus to present a negative COVID-19 test less than 24 hours old to cross French borders.

The government also added Tunisia, Indonesia, Cuba and Mozambique to France’s “red list” of countries with high virus risk, according to Saturday’s statement.

However, France would grant entry to travelers from any red list countries if they are fully vaccinated.