A rapidly growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway on Saturday, prompting more evacuation orders and the cancelation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada as critically dangerous wildfire weather loomed in the coming days.
The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, exploded overnight and was more than 82km2 as of Saturday evening, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said.
The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line.
Photo: Bloomberg
It has destroyed at least three structures, authorities said, and was burning toward the Alpine County Airport after jumping a highway.
A notice posted on the 165km Death Ride’s Web site said several communities in the area had been evacuated and ordered all riders to clear the area. The fire left thousands of bikers and spectators stranded in the small town and racing to get out.
Afternoon winds blowing at 32kph to 48kph fanned the flames as they chewed through bone-dry timber and brush. Meteorologists predicted critically dangerous fire weather through at least today in California and southern Oregon, where the largest wildfire in the US continued to race through bone-dry forests.
The Bootleg Fire grew significantly overnight on Saturday as dry and windy conditions took hold in the area, but containment of the inferno more than tripled as firefighters began to gain more control along its western flank.
However, the fire was still burning rapidly and dangerously along its southern and eastern flanks, and authorities expanded evacuations in a largely rural area of lakes and wildlife refuges.
The fire was 1,173km2 in size, or more than 260km2 larger than the area of New York City.
“This fire is large and moving so fast, every day it progresses four to five miles,” incident commander Joe Hassel said. “One of the many challenges that our firefighters face every day is working in new country that can present new hazards all the time.”
In southern Oregon, fire crews have dealt with dangerous and extreme fire conditions, including massive “fire clouds” that rise up to 10km above the blaze.
The Bootleg Fire has destroyed at least 67 homes and 117 outbuildings.
The conflagration has forced 2,000 people to evacuate and is threatening 5,000 buildings, including homes and smaller structures in a rural area just north of the California border.
The Tamarack Fire sent heavy smoke over Lake Tahoe and into Nevada.
The US National Weather Service warned of possible thunderstorms stretching from the California coast to northern Montana yesterday and that “new lightning ignitions” are likely because of extremely dry fuels across the western US.
Firefighters this month said that they were facing conditions more typical of late summer or fall.
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
Under towering mountains, cranes and newly built blocks of apartments stretch up to blue skies around the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, as a construction boom creates a two-tier system of property wealth between state workers and everyone else. A huge infrastructure and building drive in Tibet has brought airports, roads, railways and new apartments, which Beijing says are improving life across the remote mountainous plateau. However, the boom is also changing the historic Buddhist city and pushing property prices out of reach of many residents, Tibetans say, sharpening divisions in a region well-known for discontent under Chinese control. A short distance from the Potala