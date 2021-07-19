The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was briefly kidnapped while on her way home in the capital, Islamabad, the governments of the two countries said on Saturday.
Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours and “severely tortured by unknown individuals,” the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
“After being released from the kidnappers’ captivity Ms Alikhil is under medical care at hospital,” the statement said.
Pakistan’s ambassador to Kabul was summoned to lodge a formal complaint, the ministry added.
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter was assaulted in her car, before the Pakistani minister of the interior later published a statement saying that she had been kidnapped.
“[Pakistani] Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Minister of the Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to utilize all resources to apprehend the person involved in the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad,” Ahmed wrote on Twitter.
Islamabad is a city with relatively tight security and a population of about 1 million people.
The security of the ambassador and his family has been tightened, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, adding that the safety of the diplomatic missions were “of the utmost importance.”
Relations between the neighbors have long been strained.
Kabul accuses Islamabad of offering a safe haven to Taliban militants who are waging a major campaign across the Afghan countryside, while Islamabad says that Kabul turns a blind eye to militant groups launching attacks on Pakistan from its soil.
A war of words heated up this week between the two neighbors, with the Afghan vice president accusing the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”
The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the claim, saying that it “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”
