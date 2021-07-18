World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Asian man pistol-whipped

An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area pistol-whipped an Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police described on Friday as a “brazen” attack in broad daylight. The man was standing on a corner of Oakland’s Chinatown on Thursday when two men walked up and tried to take his belongings. One of the attackers was armed with a gun with an extended magazine, police said in a statement. Surveillance video shared online by a KPIX-TV reporter shows the victim on the ground, his walking cane nearby, and a robber trying to take his watch. The armed man is seen striking a bystander wearing a bike helmet on the head with his gun as the man tried to intervene, causing him to fall.

IRAN

Demonstrator shot dead

A demonstrator was shot dead during protests against water shortages in the country’s drought-hit southwest, state media reported yesterday, with an official blaming the death on “opportunists and rioters.” The demonstrator was killed in the Khuzestan Province town of Shadegan, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said. “Last night [Friday], a number of Shadegan’s people had gathered to protest water shortages due to the drought, during which opportunists and rioters shot dead one of the demonstrators,” the county’s acting governor Omid Sabripour told IRNA.

MYANMAR

Blast injures seven

A homemade bomb on Friday exploded at an office of the state electricity provider, injuring at least seven people in the latest example of opponents of the military-installed government turning to violence after their peaceful protests were suppressed with deadly force. Four employees of the Electric Power Corp in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and three other people were injured, state television MRTV reported. Reports from independent media gave slightly different casualty counts and said the injured included customers who had come to pay their bills.

AFGHANISTAN

Photographer killed

A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed on Friday as he chronicled fighting between government forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few days and was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan. Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.

SAUDI ARABIA

Downsized ‘hajj’ begins

Pilgrims yesterday began arriving in the holy city of Mecca for the second downsized hajj staged during the COVID-19 pandemic, circling Islam’s holiest site in masks and on distanced paths. The kingdom is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part, seeking to repeat last year’s success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day ritual. This year’s hajj, with participants chosen through a lottery, is larger than the pared-down version staged last year, but drastically smaller than in normal times, stoking resentment among Muslims abroad who are barred once again.