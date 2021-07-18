UNITED STATES
Asian man pistol-whipped
An armed robber in the San Francisco Bay Area pistol-whipped an Asian man and a person who tried to intervene in what police described on Friday as a “brazen” attack in broad daylight. The man was standing on a corner of Oakland’s Chinatown on Thursday when two men walked up and tried to take his belongings. One of the attackers was armed with a gun with an extended magazine, police said in a statement. Surveillance video shared online by a KPIX-TV reporter shows the victim on the ground, his walking cane nearby, and a robber trying to take his watch. The armed man is seen striking a bystander wearing a bike helmet on the head with his gun as the man tried to intervene, causing him to fall.
IRAN
Demonstrator shot dead
A demonstrator was shot dead during protests against water shortages in the country’s drought-hit southwest, state media reported yesterday, with an official blaming the death on “opportunists and rioters.” The demonstrator was killed in the Khuzestan Province town of Shadegan, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said. “Last night [Friday], a number of Shadegan’s people had gathered to protest water shortages due to the drought, during which opportunists and rioters shot dead one of the demonstrators,” the county’s acting governor Omid Sabripour told IRNA.
MYANMAR
Blast injures seven
A homemade bomb on Friday exploded at an office of the state electricity provider, injuring at least seven people in the latest example of opponents of the military-installed government turning to violence after their peaceful protests were suppressed with deadly force. Four employees of the Electric Power Corp in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and three other people were injured, state television MRTV reported. Reports from independent media gave slightly different casualty counts and said the injured included customers who had come to pay their bills.
AFGHANISTAN
Photographer killed
A Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for the Reuters news service was killed on Friday as he chronicled fighting between government forces and the Taliban near a strategic border crossing amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. Danish Siddiqui, 38, had been embedded with Afghan special forces for the past few days and was killed as the commando unit battled for control of the Spin Boldak crossing on the border between southern Afghanistan and Pakistan. Siddiqui was part of a team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for their coverage of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar.
SAUDI ARABIA
Downsized ‘hajj’ begins
Pilgrims yesterday began arriving in the holy city of Mecca for the second downsized hajj staged during the COVID-19 pandemic, circling Islam’s holiest site in masks and on distanced paths. The kingdom is allowing only 60,000 fully vaccinated residents to take part, seeking to repeat last year’s success that saw no virus outbreak during the five-day ritual. This year’s hajj, with participants chosen through a lottery, is larger than the pared-down version staged last year, but drastically smaller than in normal times, stoking resentment among Muslims abroad who are barred once again.
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being