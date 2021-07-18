President vows army will return order to S Africa

Standing at the entrance to a looted mall and surrounded by soldiers, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday vowed to restore order to the country after a week of violence set off by the imprisonment of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

Visiting the port city of Durban in hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal Province, Zuma’s home area, Ramaphosa said the chaos and violence in which more than 200 people died had been “planned and coordinated,” and that the instigators would be prosecuted.

“We have identified a good number of them and we will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country,” he said.

A armored military vehicle patrols near a looted shopping center in Durban, South Africa, on Friday. Photo: Reuters

One person has been arrested for instigating the violence and 11 others are under surveillance, officials said.

As army tanks rolled by the trashed Bridge City mall, Ramaphosa said the deployment of 25,000 troops would end the violence and rampant theft in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

South Africa’s unrest erupted after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to comply with a court order to testify at a state-backed inquiry investigating allegations of corruption while he was president from 2009 to 2018.

Protests quickly escalated into theft in township areas. In Durban, rioters attacked retail areas and industrial centers where they emptied warehouses and set them alight. The burned-out shells still smoldered on Friday.

More than 2,500 people have been arrested for theft and vandalism, and 212 people have died, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, acting minister in the presidency, said on Friday.

Many were trampled to death when shops were looted, police said.

The army rollout in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to restore order in the coastal province within a few days. An uneasy calm has been secured in Gauteng Province, which includes Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city and industrial hub.

“The country is gradually, but firmly returning to normal,” Ntshavheni said during a daily news briefing on the crisis.

In a sign of a return to stability, two strategic highways linking Durban port to Johannesburg and Cape Town reopened on Friday after being closed for a week, Ntshavheni said.

South Africa’s unrest first flared at the Mooi River toll gate for the N3 highway, where more than 20 trucks were burned.

The military is to patrol the highways, but drivers are warned to use the road with care.

“It is vitally important to proceed with extreme caution and to stay alert at all times,” the highway authority wrote on Twitter.

Authorities would work to reopen the rail line to the strategic Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richard’s Bay that was also closed by the unrest, Ntshavheni said.

One of the country’s biggest food manufacturers, Tiger Brands, said it has stopped baking and food production operations at its most affected sites in KwaZulu-Natal.

The company said it had lost stock worth close to 150 million rand (US$10.4 million) in the violence.