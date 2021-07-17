LEBANON
Government formation fails
Prime minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday stepped down, saying that he was unable to form a government, nine months after accepting the challenge. International donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding, but political squabbling has repeatedly stymied Hariri’s efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable. Sporadic clashes between the military and protesters flared in the evening, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, medics said. Hariri’s announcement — nearly a year after a deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut forced the last government to resign — takes the political process back to square one.
AFGHANISTAN
Military, Taliban clash
Military forces yesterday clashed with Taliban fighters after launching an operation to retake the key Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan, police said. “The Afghan forces are fighting against the Taliban, who have taken shelter in civilian homes,” Kandahar province police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said. Troops were in the main bazaar of the border town, residents said. “There is heavy fighting,” said Mohammad Zahir, a resident of Spin Boldak. The crossing fell to the Taliban earlier this week, part of an offensive launched in early May when the US troops began their withdrawal from the country.
COVID-19
No need for jab rules: WHO
The WHO emergency committee on Thursday maintained its stance that proof of COVID-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate into blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated. The independent expert panel said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.
TURKEY
Flamingos die amid drought
Thousands of baby flamingos have over the past two weeks died at Lake Tuz from a drought that environmentalists said was the result of climate change and agricultural irrigation methods. Drone footage of the saline lake in Konya Province showed dead flaminglets lying partially buried in dried mud. Lake Tuz is home to a flamingo colony where up to 10,000 flaminglets are born every year. Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that about 1,000 birds were thought to have died, but denied that agriculture was to blame. “With less water and increased concentration ratio in the water, we observed deaths of flaminglets that were unable to fly,” he said.
UNITED STATES
Colorado project panned
Farmers, environmentalists and small-town business owners on Thursday gathered at Nevada’s Hoover Dam to call for a moratorium on pipelines and dams along the Colorado River that they said jeopardizes the 40 million people who rely on it as a water source. The call came as the western US is gripped by a historic drought, and heat and dry vegetation provide fuel for wildfires. Federal officials expect to make the first-ever water shortage declaration in the Colorado River Basin next month, prompting cuts in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. “We’re here to say: ‘Damn the status quo,’” Great Basin Water Network executive director Kyle Roerink said. “No more business as usual. Why? Because we’re failing: It’s plain and simple.”
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being