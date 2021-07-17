World News Quick Take

Agencies





LEBANON

Government formation fails

Prime minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday stepped down, saying that he was unable to form a government, nine months after accepting the challenge. International donors remain adamant that a government must be established before they can provide funding, but political squabbling has repeatedly stymied Hariri’s efforts and sent the currency to unprecedented lows that leave imported medicine and fuel increasingly unaffordable. Sporadic clashes between the military and protesters flared in the evening, leaving an unspecified number of people wounded, medics said. Hariri’s announcement — nearly a year after a deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut forced the last government to resign — takes the political process back to square one.

AFGHANISTAN

Military, Taliban clash

Military forces yesterday clashed with Taliban fighters after launching an operation to retake the key Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan, police said. “The Afghan forces are fighting against the Taliban, who have taken shelter in civilian homes,” Kandahar province police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai said. Troops were in the main bazaar of the border town, residents said. “There is heavy fighting,” said Mohammad Zahir, a resident of Spin Boldak. The crossing fell to the Taliban earlier this week, part of an offensive launched in early May when the US troops began their withdrawal from the country.

COVID-19

No need for jab rules: WHO

The WHO emergency committee on Thursday maintained its stance that proof of COVID-19 vaccination should not be required for international travel, amid a growing debate into blocking the entry of travelers if they are unvaccinated. The independent expert panel said that vaccinations should not be the only condition to permit international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

TURKEY

Flamingos die amid drought

Thousands of baby flamingos have over the past two weeks died at Lake Tuz from a drought that environmentalists said was the result of climate change and agricultural irrigation methods. Drone footage of the saline lake in Konya Province showed dead flaminglets lying partially buried in dried mud. Lake Tuz is home to a flamingo colony where up to 10,000 flaminglets are born every year. Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said that about 1,000 birds were thought to have died, but denied that agriculture was to blame. “With less water and increased concentration ratio in the water, we observed deaths of flaminglets that were unable to fly,” he said.

UNITED STATES

Colorado project panned

Farmers, environmentalists and small-town business owners on Thursday gathered at Nevada’s Hoover Dam to call for a moratorium on pipelines and dams along the Colorado River that they said jeopardizes the 40 million people who rely on it as a water source. The call came as the western US is gripped by a historic drought, and heat and dry vegetation provide fuel for wildfires. Federal officials expect to make the first-ever water shortage declaration in the Colorado River Basin next month, prompting cuts in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. “We’re here to say: ‘Damn the status quo,’” Great Basin Water Network executive director Kyle Roerink said. “No more business as usual. Why? Because we’re failing: It’s plain and simple.”