Japan’s Suga risks becoming short-term prime minister

Reuters, TOKYO





Struggling with rising COVID-19 cases and a deeply unpopular Olympic Games, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is at risk of becoming the next in a long line of short-term Japanese leaders.

Suga, the long-time right-hand man of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, has seen his support sink to just above 30 percent — traditionally considered a danger line for Japanese leaders — from about 70 percent when he took office in September last year.

Suga took over after Abe, citing ill health, ended a tenure that lasted nearly eight years and made him Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Before that, Japan went through six prime ministers in as many years, including Abe’s own troubled first one-year tenure.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan’s COVID-19 response in Tokyo on June 17. Photo: Reuters

Suga’s dream scenario was to contain the virus outbreak, preside over a successful Tokyo Olympic Games and call a general election. That has been upended after a surge in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks led to a fourth state of emergency in Tokyo and forced Olympic organisers to ban spectators from almost all venues.

“He’s not doing a good job at handling the party and policy, and nobody likes him being in power,” said Steven Reed, a professor emeritus at Chuo University. “All they need is an alternative.”

New infections in Tokyo surged to a nearly six-month high of 1,308 on Thursday and medical experts sounded the alarm.

Japan’s mostly voluntary restrictions have failed to curb the movement of people that can spread the disease.

Efforts by Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura to get bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol as part of COVID-19 measures backfired and caused a public outcry.

Nishimura, Suga’s point man on pandemic response, was forced to apologize and withdraw requests for banks to pressure establishments that failed to comply with the alcohol ban and for liquor wholesalers not to supply such eateries.

Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign was also initially slow and is now facing supply bottlenecks, adding to dissatisfaction.

Japan has not suffered a vast COVID-19 outbreaks as seen elsewhere, but has recorded nearly 830,000 COVID-19 cases and about 15,000 deaths. Only 31 percent of the public have had at least one vaccine dose.

For Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), his biggest failing is an inability to win elections.

The LDP lost three parliamentary by-elections in April, and this month, the party and its allies fell short of a majority in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.

The LDP gained far fewer seats than it expected in that vote, seen as a bellwether for national elections.

“The consensus among the LDP had been that unless the LDP saw significant losses [in the Tokyo election], Suga would be prime minister until next spring,” a senior bureaucrat with deep knowledge of the party said.

Now, “people in the party are mulling how to replace him,” the bureaucrat said on condition of anonymity.

No incumbent LDP heavyweight has publicly called for Suga to be replaced.

Abe led his party to victory in six national elections during his tenure, despite occasional deep dips in support.

“Public support for Suga is deteriorating and foreign investors could become wary of Japan’s political risks, which were considered almost nonexistent during Shinzo Abe,” Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities chief investment strategist Norihiro Fujito said.

Suga won the LDP leadership after all major factions united around him, but lacks his own strong base, and party divisions have deepened since he took office.

Suga’s term as LDP president expires in September, although there has been talk of postponing the party leadership vote until after an election for the Japanese House of Representatives scheduled for November.