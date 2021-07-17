Struggling with rising COVID-19 cases and a deeply unpopular Olympic Games, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is at risk of becoming the next in a long line of short-term Japanese leaders.
Suga, the long-time right-hand man of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, has seen his support sink to just above 30 percent — traditionally considered a danger line for Japanese leaders — from about 70 percent when he took office in September last year.
Suga took over after Abe, citing ill health, ended a tenure that lasted nearly eight years and made him Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. Before that, Japan went through six prime ministers in as many years, including Abe’s own troubled first one-year tenure.
Photo: Reuters
Suga’s dream scenario was to contain the virus outbreak, preside over a successful Tokyo Olympic Games and call a general election. That has been upended after a surge in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks led to a fourth state of emergency in Tokyo and forced Olympic organisers to ban spectators from almost all venues.
“He’s not doing a good job at handling the party and policy, and nobody likes him being in power,” said Steven Reed, a professor emeritus at Chuo University. “All they need is an alternative.”
New infections in Tokyo surged to a nearly six-month high of 1,308 on Thursday and medical experts sounded the alarm.
Japan’s mostly voluntary restrictions have failed to curb the movement of people that can spread the disease.
Efforts by Japanese Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy Yasutoshi Nishimura to get bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol as part of COVID-19 measures backfired and caused a public outcry.
Nishimura, Suga’s point man on pandemic response, was forced to apologize and withdraw requests for banks to pressure establishments that failed to comply with the alcohol ban and for liquor wholesalers not to supply such eateries.
Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign was also initially slow and is now facing supply bottlenecks, adding to dissatisfaction.
Japan has not suffered a vast COVID-19 outbreaks as seen elsewhere, but has recorded nearly 830,000 COVID-19 cases and about 15,000 deaths. Only 31 percent of the public have had at least one vaccine dose.
For Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), his biggest failing is an inability to win elections.
The LDP lost three parliamentary by-elections in April, and this month, the party and its allies fell short of a majority in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
The LDP gained far fewer seats than it expected in that vote, seen as a bellwether for national elections.
“The consensus among the LDP had been that unless the LDP saw significant losses [in the Tokyo election], Suga would be prime minister until next spring,” a senior bureaucrat with deep knowledge of the party said.
Now, “people in the party are mulling how to replace him,” the bureaucrat said on condition of anonymity.
No incumbent LDP heavyweight has publicly called for Suga to be replaced.
Abe led his party to victory in six national elections during his tenure, despite occasional deep dips in support.
“Public support for Suga is deteriorating and foreign investors could become wary of Japan’s political risks, which were considered almost nonexistent during Shinzo Abe,” Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities chief investment strategist Norihiro Fujito said.
Suga won the LDP leadership after all major factions united around him, but lacks his own strong base, and party divisions have deepened since he took office.
Suga’s term as LDP president expires in September, although there has been talk of postponing the party leadership vote until after an election for the Japanese House of Representatives scheduled for November.
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being