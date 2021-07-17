China rejects US measures on Xinjiang

‘UNDERMINING SUPPLY CHAINS’: Beijing’s reproach came after the US Department of Commerce said that US firms with ties to the region are at risk of contravening US laws

AP, BEIJING





The Chinese government on Thursday rejected US accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington of hurting global trade after US lawmakers endorsed import curbs and US companies were warned that they might face legal risks if they do business in the region.

The measures add to rising pressure on companies that buy clothing, cotton, tomatoes and other goods from Xinjiang, where the Chinese Communist Party is accused of holding more than 1 million members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in detention camps.

Washington has blocked some imports, while Beijing has whipped up Chinese consumer anger at brands that express concern about possible forced labor.

Security guards stand at the gates of what China describes as a vocational skills education center for Muslim Uighurs in Huocheng County, China, on Sept. 3, 2018. Photo: Reuters

“The so-called human rights and forced labor issues in Xinjiang are completely inconsistent with the facts,” Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (高峰) said.

“The US approach has seriously undermined the security and stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain,” he said. “China firmly opposes it.”

Gao gave no indication of possible Chinese retaliation.

The latest measure approved by the US Senate on Wednesday would block imports of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang. The bill requires approval from the US House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Commerce and five other US agencies warned companies with ties to the region that they “run a high risk” of contravening US laws against forced labor.

In unusually forceful language, they said that Beijing carries out “genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, including imprisonment, torture, rape, forced sterilization, forced labor, and “draconian restrictions” on movement and religion.

Chinese officials deny accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, saying that the camps are for job training and combating radicalism.

Washington and the EU have imposed travel and financial sanctions on Chinese officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang. The US has blocked imports of cotton, tomatoes and materials to make solar panels from companies suspected of using forced labor.

Beijing retaliated by announcing unspecified penalties against US and European officials, a European think tank and two European researchers who study Xinjiang.

Chinese state TV called for a boycott of Swedish retailer H&M after it joined other brands in expressing concern about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

State media have publicized calls by individual Chinese for boycotts of Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and other global fashion brands.