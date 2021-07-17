Melbourne’s streets yesterday returned to the eerie quiet of lockdown for the fifth time as Australia battled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in its two largest cities.
More than 12 million people are now under stay-at-home orders after the city’s residents began their first day of a snap lockdown, joining Sydney, which is deep into weeks-long restrictions.
“You look around the city today; there’s no one here. The city is asleep,” Melbourne resident Mike Cameron told reporters.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Locals are only allowed to leave their homes for a few reasons, including exercise and to buy essential items, but many are hopeful that the restrictions could be brief.
“Hopefully, it’s just the five days; I think that’s very manageable — glad that we got onto it really fast,” Melbourne local Matilda Dempsey said. “I think Sydney left it a bit late, and now they’re kind of stuck in a worse situation.”
Authorities across the country are working to prevent cases from spreading.
Melbourne recorded six cases of the virus yesterday, all linked to known clusters, with the outbreak now at 24 infections.
In Sydney, official numbers showed that the virus was still moving undetected in the community as daily cases climbed again to just under 100.
“It’s a dangerous, dangerous variant, and it’s there, after all of us, we all need to take care,” New South Wales Minister of Health Brad Hazzard told reporters.
Sydney’s lockdown is set to continue for at least two more weeks as authorities try to curb the community spread.
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being