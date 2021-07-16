NEW ZEALAND
Rabbits ‘got out of hand’
In August 2014, Auckland residents Elaine Cowlin and Dylan Lewis bought four rabbits from a pet shop. They did not desex them and the rabbits began to breed. “We just love rabbits,” Cowlin said. “The numbers were in check for maybe the first four, five years — then they got out of hand,” Lewis said. Last month, when there were about 400 rabbits and years of neighbors’ complaints, the Environment Court ruled that all but 16 of the rabbits must go “by any means necessary.” Cowlin and Lewis have until Aug. 2 to get rid of the rabbits. About 200 have so far been euthanized.
JAPAN
Stop Myanmar job: groups
Human rights groups yesterday called for the government to cancel a real-estate project involving the Burmese Ministry of Defense, saying that the project is linked to the military, which has waged a deadly crackdown since a Feb. 1 coup. Local private firms and a state entity are engaged in a multimillion-dollar hotel and office development on land owned by the defense ministry, reports said. Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said that the government failed to assess the risk associated with doing business in Myanmar. “We strongly condemn the fact that Japan’s public funds likely ended up in the hands of the Tatmadaw,” said Yuka Kiguchi, executive director of Mekong Watch, referring to Myanmar’s armed forces.
HONG KONG
Book fair sellers self-censor
Sellers at an annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive, as they try to avoid contravening the territory’s National Security Law. The book fair usually draws hundreds of thousands of people looking for everything from the latest bestsellers to works by political figures, but this year, many books critical of the government have disappeared. “Every vendor will read through the books that they are bringing to the book fair to see if there is any content that might cause trouble,” said Jimmy Pang (彭志銘), president of the publishing house Subculture, who used to sell books about the 2014 “Umbrella movement.”
GERMANY
Houses collapse in floods
Once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said yesterday. About 30 people were missing and 25 more homes at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, the SWR broadcaster reported, citing police. “We have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued,” a Koblenz police spokesperson said. Two firefighters drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents after a slow-moving, low-pressure weather system caused the flooding.
MEXICO
Man jailed for 208 years
A court has sentenced a man to 208 years in prison for the criminal homicides of 26 people who died when a school collapsed during an earthquake that struck Mexico City in 2017, authorities said on Wednesday. The Mexico City attorney general’s office said it showed that a works director, Juan Mario Velarde Gamez, had guaranteed the structural safety of the school without conducting the required testing and despite irregularities. The court also ordered Velarde to pay 377,450 pesos (US$19,000) to each of the victims’ families. Nineteen children and seven adults died when the Enrique Rebsamen School collapsed during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd