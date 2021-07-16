World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Rabbits ‘got out of hand’

In August 2014, Auckland residents Elaine Cowlin and Dylan Lewis bought four rabbits from a pet shop. They did not desex them and the rabbits began to breed. “We just love rabbits,” Cowlin said. “The numbers were in check for maybe the first four, five years — then they got out of hand,” Lewis said. Last month, when there were about 400 rabbits and years of neighbors’ complaints, the Environment Court ruled that all but 16 of the rabbits must go “by any means necessary.” Cowlin and Lewis have until Aug. 2 to get rid of the rabbits. About 200 have so far been euthanized.

JAPAN

Stop Myanmar job: groups

Human rights groups yesterday called for the government to cancel a real-estate project involving the Burmese Ministry of Defense, saying that the project is linked to the military, which has waged a deadly crackdown since a Feb. 1 coup. Local private firms and a state entity are engaged in a multimillion-dollar hotel and office development on land owned by the defense ministry, reports said. Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said that the government failed to assess the risk associated with doing business in Myanmar. “We strongly condemn the fact that Japan’s public funds likely ended up in the hands of the Tatmadaw,” said Yuka Kiguchi, executive director of Mekong Watch, referring to Myanmar’s armed forces.

HONG KONG

Book fair sellers self-censor

Sellers at an annual book fair are offering a reduced selection of books deemed politically sensitive, as they try to avoid contravening the territory’s National Security Law. The book fair usually draws hundreds of thousands of people looking for everything from the latest bestsellers to works by political figures, but this year, many books critical of the government have disappeared. “Every vendor will read through the books that they are bringing to the book fair to see if there is any content that might cause trouble,” said Jimmy Pang (彭志銘), president of the publishing house Subculture, who used to sell books about the 2014 “Umbrella movement.”

GERMANY

Houses collapse in floods

Once-in-a-generation floods on Wednesday night caused the collapse of six houses in Rhineland-Palatinate state, police said yesterday. About 30 people were missing and 25 more homes at risk of collapse in the district of Schuld bei Adenau, the SWR broadcaster reported, citing police. “We have an unclear number of people on roofs who need to be rescued,” a Koblenz police spokesperson said. Two firefighters drowned and the army was deployed to help stranded residents after a slow-moving, low-pressure weather system caused the flooding.

MEXICO

Man jailed for 208 years

A court has sentenced a man to 208 years in prison for the criminal homicides of 26 people who died when a school collapsed during an earthquake that struck Mexico City in 2017, authorities said on Wednesday. The Mexico City attorney general’s office said it showed that a works director, Juan Mario Velarde Gamez, had guaranteed the structural safety of the school without conducting the required testing and despite irregularities. The court also ordered Velarde to pay 377,450 pesos (US$19,000) to each of the victims’ families. Nineteen children and seven adults died when the Enrique Rebsamen School collapsed during the magnitude 7.1 earthquake.