Hong Kong customs officials yesterday said that they had dismantled a money laundering syndicate that used cryptocurrency to process about HK$1.2 billion (US$154 million) in illegal funds, in what they said was the first successful operation of its kind.
“It is the first time in Hong Kong that a money-laundering ring involved in using cryptocurrency to wash dirty cash and conceal the source of criminal assets was broken up,” Hong Kong Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau Senior Superintendent Mark Woo Wai-kwan (胡偉軍) told reporters.
Investigators said that four men — including the alleged local mastermind of the syndicate — had been arrested and bailed while about HK$20 million had been frozen.
The men opened various local bank accounts with shell companies and made transactions through a virtual currency-exchange trading platform to turn laundered cryptocurrency into real cash for clients.
About 60 percent of the funds had been channeled through bank accounts in Singapore over the past 15 months.
The group traded using coins issued by the cryptocurrency tether, officials said.
Cryptocurrencies are a boon to criminal networks and launderers because they are even harder to trace than conventional cash transactions.
Hong Kong has long been something of a laundering hot spot.
Local authorities have said that they take the issue seriously and do their best to prosecute criminal enterprises.
Hong Kong has tightened oversight on cryptocurrency trading, requiring all platforms to register with a local watchdog, and be subject to anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing rules.
However, transparency campaigners have long complained that lax regulations make Hong Kong an easy place to launder money and set up shell companies.
In January, seven former and current bank employees were arrested as part of an operation against a US$810 million international money-laundering syndicate, in what authorities said was their biggest bust in years.
