The South African government on Wednesday sought to deploy about 25,000 troops to curb unrest — in its sixth consecutive day — amid fears of food and fuel shortages as disruption to farming, manufacturing and oil refining began to bite.
Seventy-two people have died and more than 1,200 people have been arrested, official figures showed, since former South African president Jacob Zuma began a 15-month jail term, sparking protests that swiftly turned violent.
Looting has hit supply chains and transport links, especially in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, affecting goods and services across the country.
Photo: AP
The government said that 208 incidents of looting and vandalism were recorded on Wednesday, as the number of troops deployed doubled to 5,000.
Later, South African Minister of Defense Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the parliament that she had “submitted a request for deployment of plus-minus 25,000” soldiers — troop deployments are authorized by the president.
She did not say when the extra troops would be on the streets.
The South African government had been under pressure to increase the troops deployed to quickly quash the violence pummeling an already struggling economy.
The South African Consumer Goods Council estimated that more than 800 retail shops had been looted.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with political party leaders, saying that parts of the country “may soon be running short of basic provisions following the extensive disruption of food, fuel and medicine supply chains.”
Because of the unrest, state-owned logistics operator Transnet on Wednesday declared a force majeure — an emergency beyond its control — on a key rail line that links Johannesburg to the coast.
In the port city of Durban, hundreds of people lined up outside food stores hours before they opened, as vehicles also lined up at gas stations.
On Tuesday, the country’s largest refinery, SAPREF, shuttered its plant in Durban, responsible for one-third of South Africa’s fuel supply.
“It’s inevitable that we will have fuel shortages in the next couple of days or weeks,” Layton Beard of the Automobile Association said.
Ramaphosa had initially deployed 2,500 troops at the start of the week to help the overwhelmed police force, before plans quickly changed to scale up the numbers.
However, locals have started forming vigilante groups to protect infrastructure in their neighborhoods, and a group of commuter minibus operators armed themselves with sticks and firearms on Wednesday in Johannesburg’s Vosloorus Township.
Images of crowds of looters hauling away refrigerators, televisions, microwave ovens, and crates of food and alcohol have been a shock for many South Africans.
