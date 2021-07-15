A bleeding protester looks on during a scuffle with security forces as demonstrators attempt to break into the residence of Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities Mohammad Fahmi in the Qoraitem neighbourhood of Beirut on Tuesday. The protesters accuse Fahmi of stalling a probe into a deadly port blast that devastated the Lebanese capital on Aug. 4 last year.
Photo: AFP
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
South Korea is raising social distancing in Seoul to its highest level, banning gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and ordering nighttime entertainment businesses to close, as the capital is at the center of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The nation is moving social distancing regulations to the level of 4 for Seoul, where the majority of new cases have emerged, with sporadic outbreaks at restaurants, bars and shopping malls. The latest surge is a setback for a nation that has been lauded as a model for containing the pandemic without imposing a lockdown. The measures to be imposed for Seoul