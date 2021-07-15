World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Envoys to snorkel, then vote

Ambassadors from more than a dozen countries are to fly to the Great Barrier Reef for a snorkeling trip today as part of a lobbying campaign by Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to keep the reef off the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s list of world heritage sites that are in danger. The government’s official reef ambassador, Member of Parliament Warren Entsch, is to host the diplomats, who include envoys from nine countries with voting rights at the upcoming World Heritage Committee meeting, he said yesterday, adding that the diplomats were paying their own airfare.

VIETNAM

ASEAN must act, US says

The US has “deep concerns” about a military coup in Myanmar, and has called on ASEAN members to take action to end the violence and restore democracy in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday. The group’s members have been leading diplomatic efforts regarding member country Myanmar since a Feb. 1 coup by the Burmese military. During a videoconference with ASEAN foreign ministers yesterday, Blinken urged ASEAN to take “immediate action” on a five-point consensus, agreed upon in April, to appoint a special envoy to Myanmar, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

PAKISTAN

Blast hits bus, kills 8 people

Eight people, including four Chinese nationals, were killed in a blast targeting a bus in the country’s north yesterday, multiple sources said. “There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers ... in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region said. The bus was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu Dam in Upper Kohistan, he said, adding that two security men with the engineers also died.

AGHANISTAN

Taliban capture key crossing

The Taliban yesterday said that they had captured the strategic border crossing at Spin Boldak, along the frontier with Pakistan. “The [Taliban] Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement. “With this, the important road between [Spin] Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control,” he said. A Pakistan security source confirmed that the insurgents had taken control of the crossing. “The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing,” the Pakistani security source said on condition of anonymity. “They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag,” the source added. Since early May, the Taliban have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

SAUDI ARABIA

Ammo dump explodes

The government yesterday said that an explosion had struck an unused ammunition dump in an area southeast of the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh. State television made the announcement after video circulated on social media showing a plume of smoke near Kharj. The report said that no one was injured in the blast, which it described as “accidental.” Kharj is close to Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US forces. The US military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RUSSIA

Putin hosts Belarus leader

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday visited Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin as soaring tensions with the West have boosted his reliance on the Kremlin’s support. Lukashenko thanked Putin for the “very serious support” Belarus has received from Russia and pledged that the country would duly repay its loans. Putin, in turn, praised Belarus as a “reliable and stable partner.” The EU imposed sanctions on some of Belarus’ top exports over Belarus’ May 23 diversion of an airliner and the arrest of an opposition journalist who was a passenger.

TURKEY

Erdogan, Xi discuss Uighurs

President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) that it was important to Turkey that Uighur Muslims live in peace as “equal citizens of China,” but said that Ankara respects China’s national sovereignty. Erdogan made the comments during a telephone call with Xi in which the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, a statement from the Turkish presidency said. “Erdogan pointed out that it was important for Turkey that Uighur Turks live in prosperity and peace as equal citizens of China. He voiced Turkey’s respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said. Erdogan told Xi that there was high potential for commercial and diplomatic ties between Turkey and China, the statement said.

FRANCE

Sahel forces to lead parade

European special forces involved in combating militant operations in Africa’s Sahel region were to have prime position in Bastille Day celebrations yesterday, in a sign of President Emmanuel Macron’s military priorities. The traditional parade on the country’s national day was to return to the Champs Elysees after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. About 80 French and European special forces drawn from the multinational Takuba force in the Sahel were to lead the procession, a choice intended to send a diplomatic message from Paris. Macron announced a drawdown of French troops in the Sahel region last month, as he banks on European partners to step up their commitments.

EUROPEAN UNION

Gas vehicle cutoff planned

The 27-member bloc plans to introduce an absolute cutoff date after which all manufacturers would have to stop producing combustion-powered vehicles, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. Even though a dozen European automakers had already announced that they would switch to zero-emissions vehicles between 2028 and 2035, a cutoff date was still needed, she said in an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “Otherwise there will be a lack of certainty, and we won’t achieve our goal of climate neutrality by 2050,” she said.

UNITED STATES

Wildfires torch homes

Wildfires that torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate on Tuesday burned across 10 western states, and the largest, in Oregon, threatened a portion of California’s power supply. Nearly 60 wildfires tore through dry timber and brush from Alaska to Wyoming, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Arizona, Idaho and Montana accounted for more than half of the large active fires. The largest fire in the US was burning in rural southwestern Oregon. The Bootleg Fire — which has ravaged about 818km2, an area more than twice the size of Portland — threatened about 2,000 homes, state fire officials said.