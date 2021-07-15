A Russian-based hacker group blamed for a massive ransomware attack on Tuesday went offline, sparking speculation about whether the move was the result of a government-led action.
The “dark Web” page of the group known as REvil disappeared about two weeks after an attack that crippled networks of hundreds of companies worldwide and prompted a ransom demand of US$70 million.
“REvil has seemingly vanished from the dark Web, as its Web site has gone offline,” Allan Liska, a security researcher with the firm Recorded Future, wrote on Twitter.
Liska said the site had been unresponsive from about 5am GMT.
The news comes after US President Joe Biden repeated a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin late last week about harboring cybercriminals, saying that Washington might take action in the face of growing ransomware attacks.
Analysts in the past have suggested that the US military’s Cyber Command has the capability to strike back at hackers in the face of threats to national security, but there was no official word on any such action.
“The situation is still unfolding, but evidence suggests REvil has suffered a planned, concurrent takedown of their infrastructure, either by the operators themselves or via industry or law enforcement action,” John Hultquist, vice president of analysis at Mandiant Threat Intelligence, said in a statement.
“If this was a disruption operation of some kind, full details may never come to light,” he said.
Brett Callow, a threat an analyst at the security firm Emsisoft, also pointed to unanswered questions.
“Whether the outage is the result of action taken by law enforcement is unclear,” Callow said. “If law enforcement has managed to disrupt the gang’s operations, that would obviously be a good thing, but could create problems for any companies whose data is currently encrypted. They’d not have the option of paying REvil for the key needed to decrypt their data.”
James Lewis, head of technology and public policy at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Web site might be down for a number of reasons, including pressure from Russian authorities.
“I don’t think it was us,” he said.
Liska said the site’s ownership had not been changed, making a domain seizure less likely.
“This could suggest these are self-directed takedowns,” he said.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
South Korea is raising social distancing in Seoul to its highest level, banning gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and ordering nighttime entertainment businesses to close, as the capital is at the center of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The nation is moving social distancing regulations to the level of 4 for Seoul, where the majority of new cases have emerged, with sporadic outbreaks at restaurants, bars and shopping malls. The latest surge is a setback for a nation that has been lauded as a model for containing the pandemic without imposing a lockdown. The measures to be imposed for Seoul