Ransomware gang goes offline, drawing questions

AFP, WASHINGTON





A Russian-based hacker group blamed for a massive ransomware attack on Tuesday went offline, sparking speculation about whether the move was the result of a government-led action.

The “dark Web” page of the group known as REvil disappeared about two weeks after an attack that crippled networks of hundreds of companies worldwide and prompted a ransom demand of US$70 million.

“REvil has seemingly vanished from the dark Web, as its Web site has gone offline,” Allan Liska, a security researcher with the firm Recorded Future, wrote on Twitter.

Liska said the site had been unresponsive from about 5am GMT.

The news comes after US President Joe Biden repeated a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin late last week about harboring cybercriminals, saying that Washington might take action in the face of growing ransomware attacks.

Analysts in the past have suggested that the US military’s Cyber Command has the capability to strike back at hackers in the face of threats to national security, but there was no official word on any such action.

“The situation is still unfolding, but evidence suggests REvil has suffered a planned, concurrent takedown of their infrastructure, either by the operators themselves or via industry or law enforcement action,” John Hultquist, vice president of analysis at Mandiant Threat Intelligence, said in a statement.

“If this was a disruption operation of some kind, full details may never come to light,” he said.

Brett Callow, a threat an analyst at the security firm Emsisoft, also pointed to unanswered questions.

“Whether the outage is the result of action taken by law enforcement is unclear,” Callow said. “If law enforcement has managed to disrupt the gang’s operations, that would obviously be a good thing, but could create problems for any companies whose data is currently encrypted. They’d not have the option of paying REvil for the key needed to decrypt their data.”

James Lewis, head of technology and public policy at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the Web site might be down for a number of reasons, including pressure from Russian authorities.

“I don’t think it was us,” he said.

Liska said the site’s ownership had not been changed, making a domain seizure less likely.

“This could suggest these are self-directed takedowns,” he said.