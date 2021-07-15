Several Indian states are considering implementing a controversial two-child policy and incentivizing sterilization as a means of population control.
Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state with a population larger than Brazil, has announced draft legislation that would see anyone with more than two children denied state benefits, subsidies and government jobs.
After a family has two children, there will also be incentives if one of the parents undergoes voluntary sterilization.
Photo: Reuters
The bill was put forward by the Uttar Pradesh state government, controlled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which also rules the central government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is considered one of BJP’s most hardline nationalist figures and is expected to run in next year’s state elections.
The state government said the bill was due to the “limited ecological and economic resources at hand,” which made it “necessary and urgent that the provision of the basic necessities of human life are accessible to all citizens.”
The northeastern state of Assam, which is also ruled by the BJP, last month announced plans for a similar measure that would withhold government benefits from families with more than two children. The state of Gujarat, another BJP state, is also reported to be considering similar legislation.
When the parliamentary sessions begins this month, several BJP lawmakers are expected to introduce bills on population control.
However, while India is expected to overtake China as the world’s largest population in the next decade, many have questioned the necessity and motives of the proposed two-child policy.
Although Uttar Pradesh has a large population of 240 million, research shows that from 1993 to 2016, the state’s birthrate nearly halved and continues to fall, with predictions that by 2025, the average number of children per mother would drop to 2.1.
A similar trend of decline is being seen across India. A report by the Indian National Family Health Survey last year found that the total fertility rate — the number of children born per woman — has decreased in 14 out of 17 states and is now at 2.1 or fewer children.
The decision by several BJP state governments to propose a two-child policy has been seen as politically motivated and a means to appeal to Hindu voters, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where there will be a state election next year.
In states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam, which have large Muslim populations, there is a widespread, but unsubstantiated belief that Muslim families are overproducing, using up valuable resources and putting the Hindu population at risk of becoming a minority.
A two-child policy has already been implemented in various forms in 12 states across India, but four states have since revoked it over lack of any evidence of impact.
Campaigners have warned that the policy disproportionately affects women, especially single mothers, and urged the government to focus on contraception and education to promote population control.
