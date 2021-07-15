Sydney’s 5 million residents will be under COVID-19 lockdown for at least another two weeks, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday, rejecting calls to tighten restrictions further.
The New South Wales state capital is already in its third week of a partial lockdown and struggling to bring a fast-spreading outbreak of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 under control.
Australia’s largest city yesterday recorded 97 new cases within 24 hours, more than the 89 reported the previous day.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia had been widely lauded for its early handling of the pandemic, but a painfully slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout has left less than 10 percent of the population protected.
“It always hurts to say this, but we need to extend the lockdown, at least a further two weeks,” Berejiklian said.
Under Australia’s “COVID zero” strategy, authorities are trying to stamp out community transmission completely.
Sydney’s lockdown was due to end tomorrow, but that date has been pushed back until July 30.
“I appreciate people are stressed and upset about what is going on, myself included,” Berejiklian said. “None of us want to be in this situation, but it is our job to keep the community safe.”
Most Sydney residents are allowed to leave home for exercise, essential shopping, work or health reasons, but schools are closed and people are encouraged to remain at home.
Health authorities have rejected calls for the lockdown to be more stringent, with critics pointing out that “essential work” rules allow stores such as Ikea and Louis Vuitton to remain open.
“I appreciate there are a lot of opinions out there, but please know every decision we take is based on that expert health advice,” Berejiklian said.
Some COVID-19 hot spots are subject to tighter restrictions, including an apartment block in Bondi Beach that was fully locked down after nine cases were detected.
On Tuesday, police guarded the front and rear of the building to prevent residents from leaving. A sign taped to one apartment window read “Send Beer.”
Berejiklian did not rule out more stringent citywide restrictions if cases continued to rise.
Australia’s latest COVID-19 outbreak began in the middle of last month and has since grown to 864 cases.
Twenty people are in intensive care and two have died.
The outbreak is believed to have begun with an unvaccinated driver who had been working with international aircrews.
Sydney is virtually cut off from the rest of the country, with residents banned from entering many states and cities.
Australia’s international borders have been mostly sealed since March last year, and are not expected to open before the end of the year.
Since the pandemic began, Australia has recorded more than 31,000 COVID-19 cases and 912 deaths among a population of 25 million.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and
South Korea is raising social distancing in Seoul to its highest level, banning gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and ordering nighttime entertainment businesses to close, as the capital is at the center of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The nation is moving social distancing regulations to the level of 4 for Seoul, where the majority of new cases have emerged, with sporadic outbreaks at restaurants, bars and shopping malls. The latest surge is a setback for a nation that has been lauded as a model for containing the pandemic without imposing a lockdown. The measures to be imposed for Seoul