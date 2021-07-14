World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

FDA warns on J&J risk

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday updated its warning labels for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to include information about an observed “increased risk” of a rare neurological disorder. The news is a further blow for the drug, which was granted an emergency use authorization in February, but has played a minor role in the nation’s immunization campaign. Based on analysis of a federal vaccine safety monitoring system, officials have identified 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome after about 12.5 million doses administered, people familiar with the matter said. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.

MALAYSIA

200 infected at vaccine site

A COVID-19 vaccination center was yesterday ordered to close for sanitation after more than 200 volunteers and workers tested positive over the weekend, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters. Those inoculated from Friday to Monday at the center, about 25km outside Kuala Lumpur, are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, he said. The facility has a capacity of about 3,000 doses daily. Of the 453 workers and volunteers screened, 204 tested positive, Khairy said, adding that the center is to resume vaccinations today after sanitation and a change of staff.

FRANCE

Record signup for jabs

Nearly 1 million people made appointments for COVID-19 jabs in a single day, after President Emmanuel Macron cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the economy. An app that centralizes vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced yesterday morning that 926,000 people had made appointments on Monday, a daily record since the nation rolled out COVID-19 vaccines in December. People younger than 35 made up 65 percent of the new appointments. Macron said anyone wanting to go out to eat or drink, take a long-distance train or visit a shopping center would need to show a “health pass,” which means either proof of vaccination or a negative test. The pass will also be needed to attend a festival, a theater show or a cinema screening. Macron also announced mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people from September in line with similar moves in Greece, Italy and Britain.

AUSTRALIA

Pain-free glucose test

Australian scientists said they have developed the “holy grail” of blood sugar testing for diabetics, a non-invasive strip that checks glucose levels via saliva. For diabetics, managing their blood sugar levels typically means pricking their fingers multiple times a day with a lancet and then placing a drop of blood on a testing strip. Understandably, some diabetics avoid the painful process by minimizing their tests. However, this latest test works by embedding an enzyme that detects glucose into a transistor that can then transmit the presence of glucose, said Paul Dastoor, professor of physics at the University of Newcastle in Australia, who led the team that created it. Since the electronic materials in the transistor are inks, the test can be made through printing at a low cost, Dastoor said. The technology could also be transferred to COVID-19 testing and allergen, hormone and cancer testing, he said.