UNITED STATES
FDA warns on J&J risk
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday updated its warning labels for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to include information about an observed “increased risk” of a rare neurological disorder. The news is a further blow for the drug, which was granted an emergency use authorization in February, but has played a minor role in the nation’s immunization campaign. Based on analysis of a federal vaccine safety monitoring system, officials have identified 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome after about 12.5 million doses administered, people familiar with the matter said. Of these reports, 95 of them were serious and required hospitalization. There was one reported death.
MALAYSIA
200 infected at vaccine site
A COVID-19 vaccination center was yesterday ordered to close for sanitation after more than 200 volunteers and workers tested positive over the weekend, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters. Those inoculated from Friday to Monday at the center, about 25km outside Kuala Lumpur, are advised to self-isolate for 10 days, he said. The facility has a capacity of about 3,000 doses daily. Of the 453 workers and volunteers screened, 204 tested positive, Khairy said, adding that the center is to resume vaccinations today after sanitation and a change of staff.
FRANCE
Record signup for jabs
Nearly 1 million people made appointments for COVID-19 jabs in a single day, after President Emmanuel Macron cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the economy. An app that centralizes vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced yesterday morning that 926,000 people had made appointments on Monday, a daily record since the nation rolled out COVID-19 vaccines in December. People younger than 35 made up 65 percent of the new appointments. Macron said anyone wanting to go out to eat or drink, take a long-distance train or visit a shopping center would need to show a “health pass,” which means either proof of vaccination or a negative test. The pass will also be needed to attend a festival, a theater show or a cinema screening. Macron also announced mandatory vaccinations for healthcare staff, retirement home workers and others working with vulnerable people from September in line with similar moves in Greece, Italy and Britain.
AUSTRALIA
Pain-free glucose test
Australian scientists said they have developed the “holy grail” of blood sugar testing for diabetics, a non-invasive strip that checks glucose levels via saliva. For diabetics, managing their blood sugar levels typically means pricking their fingers multiple times a day with a lancet and then placing a drop of blood on a testing strip. Understandably, some diabetics avoid the painful process by minimizing their tests. However, this latest test works by embedding an enzyme that detects glucose into a transistor that can then transmit the presence of glucose, said Paul Dastoor, professor of physics at the University of Newcastle in Australia, who led the team that created it. Since the electronic materials in the transistor are inks, the test can be made through printing at a low cost, Dastoor said. The technology could also be transferred to COVID-19 testing and allergen, hormone and cancer testing, he said.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and