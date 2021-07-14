Democrats in the Texas Legislature bolted on Monday for Washington, and said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a Republican overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in the US.
Private planes carrying more than 50 Democrats left Austin, Texas, for Dulles International Airport at midafternoon, skipping town just days before the Texas House of Representatives was expected to give early approval to sweeping new voting restrictions in a special legislative session.
The numbers meant the House would not have enough lawmakers in attendance to conduct business and could not, at least for now, vote on the bill.
Photo: Reuters
The cross-country exodus was the second time that Democratic lawmakers have staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, a measure of their fierce opposition to proposals they say will make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. However, like last month’s effort, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious Republican-backed proposals up for debate.
Hours after they took off, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, told an Austin television station he would simply keep calling special sessions through next year if necessary, and raised the possibility of Democrats facing arrest upon returning home.
“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas Capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said.
As they arrived in Washington on Monday evening, the lawmakers said they would not be swayed.
“We are determined to kill this bill,” said Texas Representative Chris Turner, who said he and his colleagues were prepared to run out the clock on a special session that ends early next month.
Democrats’ decision to hole up in Washington is aimed at ratcheting up pressure on US President Joe Biden and Congress to act on voting at the federal level. Biden was set to deliver a major address on the issue yesterday in Philadelphia, after facing growing criticism for taking what some on the left call too passive a role in the fight.
“This is a now-or-never for our democracy. We are holding the line in Texas,” Texas Representative Trey Martinez Fischer said. “We’ve left our jobs, we’ve left our families, we’ve left our homes. Because there is nothing more important than voting rights in America.”
The Texas bills would outlaw 24-hour polling places, banning ballot drop boxes used to deposit mail ballots and empowering partisan poll watchers.
The measures are part of Republicans’ rush to enact new voting restrictions in response to former US president Donald Trump’s false claims that last year’s election was stolen.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and