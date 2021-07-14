A Chinese dissident who escaped to the US in 2012 is now an American citizen.
Chen Guangcheng (陳光誠), speaking through a translator, said in an interview last week that he was “very grateful that America, this free country, has welcomed us.”
Chen on Thursday met with members of his legal team in Manchester, New Hampshire, to celebrate. He became a US citizen in Baltimore on June 21.
“It’s a long journey from being under house arrest in China to being a US citizen. It took 15 years,” said George Bruno, former US ambassador to Belize and one of Chen’s lawyers.
An international symbol for human dignity after running afoul of local government officials for exposing forced abortions carried out as part of China’s one-child policy, Chen was subjected to years of persecution and illegal detention for advising villagers on how to counter official abuses.
After serving four years in prison on what supporters called fabricated charges, Chen was kept under house arrest until escaping in 2012, dodging a security cordon around his home in Shandong Province and placing himself under the protection of US diplomats.
Chen’s 2012 flight to the US embassy in Beijing sparked a six-day diplomatic tussle between the US and China, threatening to derail then-US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton’s strategic talks intended to build trust between the world’s superpower and its up-and-coming rival.
Last year, Chen addressed the Republican National Convention, where he called on other countries to support then-US president Donald Trump in leading a coalition to “stop China’s aggression.”
Chen, 49, a visiting fellow at Catholic University of America, said he hopes the US “will stand by the Chinese people” against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
“The human rights situation is getting worse and worse,” he said. “As people in China are more aware of their rights as they get more information online, and have more demand for their rights, the Communist Party is becoming more and more worried about losing their control and power, and that results in them using more and more force to suppress the people to protect the control of the power.”
A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
Chen also said the US needed to take a harder line with the CCP and “give up on the appeasement policy.”
“If we only negotiate with the CPC, they will not be afraid. The CPC has always been unreasonable and arbitrary,” he said, referring to the CCP.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
MILITIA DEPLOYED: The Taliban controls an arc from the Iranian border to the Chinese frontier, and its hold on key border crossings would generate tax revenue Afghan authorities on Saturday prepared to try to retake a key border crossing seized by the Taliban in their sweeping offensive to capture new territory that led a veteran warlord to deploy his militia in the western city of Herat. As US troops continued their withdrawal, the Taliban said its fighters had seized two crossings in western Afghanistan — completing an arc of territory from the Iranian border to the frontier with China. It now holds 85 percent of the country, a Taliban official said Friday, controlling about 250 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts — a claim impossible to independently verify and