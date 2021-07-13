NEW ZEALAND
Ardern calls APEC meet
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a hastily convened extraordinary meeting of APEC leaders aimed at improving the Asia-Pacific region’s response to COVID-19 and its economic impact. Ardern is scheduled to host the annual 21-nation summit online in November, but called a virtual meeting on Friday to examine immediate action on the crisis. She said US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed they would participate, along with “the majority of other APEC leaders.” “This is the first time in APEC’s history that leaders have had an additional meeting at leaders’ level and it reflects our desire to navigate together out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” Ardern said in a statement.
EGYPT
Brotherhood loses appeal
The highest appeals court on Sunday upheld the life sentences of 10 leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, including the group’s head, the state-owned Middle East News Agency reported. In 2019, a Cairo criminal court convicted all 10, including group leader Mohamed Badie, of charges related to killing policemen and organizing mass jail breaks during the 2011 uprising. That revolt culminated in the ouster of then-president Hosni Mubarak. The defendants were found guilty of helping about 20,000 prisoners escape, and of undermining national security by conspiring with foreign militant groups — the Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the Court of Cassation acquitted eight middle-rank leaders of the nation’s oldest Islamist organization, who were sentenced earlier to 15 years in prison. All of the sentences, which the court considered on appeal, are final.
BELGIUM
Sanction Belarus: Lithuania
The EU should consider a fifth round of sanctions on Belarus because its government is flying in migrants from abroad to send them illegally into the bloc, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said yesterday. “When refugees are used as a political weapon ... I will talk to my colleagues in order for the European Union to have a common strategy,” Landsbergis said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts. Lithuania on Friday began building a 550km razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus. after accusing Belarusian authorities of sending hundreds of mainly Iraqi migrants into Lithuania. The EU border guard agency yesterday said it would send additional officers, patrol cars and experts to conduct interviews with migrants to gather information on criminal networks involved with Lithuania.
INDIA
Lightning kills at least 50
More than 50 people were killed in lightning strikes in several states, authorities said yesterday. Hundreds of people are killed each year in intense storms at the start of the monsoon season, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern plains. Media reports said about 10 other people were killed on Sunday in the desert state of Rajasthan and authorities added that at least 42 died in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, bolts hit two watchtowers at the 12th-century Amer Fort, which were packed with visitors watching the storm cross the city. Eleven people were killed and another 17 were injured, with three in critical condition, police said. Up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck, said Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police officer.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng