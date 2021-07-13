World News Quick Take

Agencies





NEW ZEALAND

Ardern calls APEC meet

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a hastily convened extraordinary meeting of APEC leaders aimed at improving the Asia-Pacific region’s response to COVID-19 and its economic impact. Ardern is scheduled to host the annual 21-nation summit online in November, but called a virtual meeting on Friday to examine immediate action on the crisis. She said US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed they would participate, along with “the majority of other APEC leaders.” “This is the first time in APEC’s history that leaders have had an additional meeting at leaders’ level and it reflects our desire to navigate together out of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis,” Ardern said in a statement.

EGYPT

Brotherhood loses appeal

The highest appeals court on Sunday upheld the life sentences of 10 leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, including the group’s head, the state-owned Middle East News Agency reported. In 2019, a Cairo criminal court convicted all 10, including group leader Mohamed Badie, of charges related to killing policemen and organizing mass jail breaks during the 2011 uprising. That revolt culminated in the ouster of then-president Hosni Mubarak. The defendants were found guilty of helping about 20,000 prisoners escape, and of undermining national security by conspiring with foreign militant groups — the Palestinian Hamas and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the Court of Cassation acquitted eight middle-rank leaders of the nation’s oldest Islamist organization, who were sentenced earlier to 15 years in prison. All of the sentences, which the court considered on appeal, are final.

BELGIUM

Sanction Belarus: Lithuania

The EU should consider a fifth round of sanctions on Belarus because its government is flying in migrants from abroad to send them illegally into the bloc, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said yesterday. “When refugees are used as a political weapon ... I will talk to my colleagues in order for the European Union to have a common strategy,” Landsbergis said as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts. Lithuania on Friday began building a 550km razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus. after accusing Belarusian authorities of sending hundreds of mainly Iraqi migrants into Lithuania. The EU border guard agency yesterday said it would send additional officers, patrol cars and experts to conduct interviews with migrants to gather information on criminal networks involved with Lithuania.

INDIA

Lightning kills at least 50

More than 50 people were killed in lightning strikes in several states, authorities said yesterday. Hundreds of people are killed each year in intense storms at the start of the monsoon season, which bring respite from the summer heat across the northern plains. Media reports said about 10 other people were killed on Sunday in the desert state of Rajasthan and authorities added that at least 42 died in different districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, bolts hit two watchtowers at the 12th-century Amer Fort, which were packed with visitors watching the storm cross the city. Eleven people were killed and another 17 were injured, with three in critical condition, police said. Up to 30 people were on the towers when the lightning struck, said Saurabh Tiwari, a senior Jaipur police officer.