British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space on Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime” — and one he hoped would usher in an era of lucrative space tourism.
The mission’s success allowed the swashbuckling septuagenarian to one-up fellow tycoon Jeff Bezos — who owns space company Blue Origin and is set to launch on Tuesday next week — in the race to the final frontier.
“I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space,” Branson said, grinning during a post-flight ceremony where he and crewmates received their astronaut wings, before popping open the champagne to celebrate.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Branson, three fellow passengers and two pilots — all Virgin employees — breached the US-recognized boundary of space, reaching an altitude of 86km and experiencing weightlessness for a few minutes aboard the VSS Unity.
The spaceplane then lowered its wings and glided down to the ground at about 9:40am, about an hour after it had taken off attached to the belly of a massive carrier plane, which ascended 15km before dropping its payload.
The rocket-powered Unity achieved a top speed of Mach 3 as it soared to space.
“Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard work to get us this far,” Branson said during an intermittent live feed as Unity descended, calling it the “experience of a lifetime.”
The patchy video transmission was the only blemish on an otherwise drama-free flight, and more inflight footage is expected to be released later.
Branson scooped up his grandchildren and hugged loved ones after the trip.
SpaceX boss Elon Musk, who came to watch the flight, quickly posted on Twitter: “Congratulations, beautiful flight!”
NASA also congratulated the team, calling the flight “spectacular, indeed.”
Branson, the consummate showman, also unveiled a Willy Wonka-esque competition for space enthusiasts to win two free tickets on Virgin Galactic flights through the Web site Omaze — and a personal guided tour of Spaceport America.
“I promise lots of chocolate,” he joked, comparing himself to the beloved Roald Dahl character.
Several tourists journeyed to the International Space Station in the 2000s, but on Russian rockets.
Branson’s official role is to evaluate the private astronaut experience to enhance the journey for future clients.
The 70-year-old founder of Virgin Group, which today has interests in everything from commercial aviation to fitness centers, is known for his appetite for adventure, and has set world records in hot air ballooning and boating.
He founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, but the dream almost came to an end in 2014, when an in-flight accident caused the death of a pilot, considerably delaying the program.
Since then, VSS Unity has successfully reached space three times, in 2018, 2019 — which included the first crew member who was not a pilot — and finally in May this year.
Sunday’s flight left from Spaceport America, a huge base built in the Jornada del Muerto desert.
Financed largely by the state of New Mexico, Virgin Galactic is the principal tenant.
After Sunday, Virgin Galactic plans two further flights, and then the start of regular commercial operations from early next year. The ultimate goal is to conduct 400 flights per year.
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng