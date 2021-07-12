A 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with COVID-19 was infected with the Alpha and Beta variants of SARS-CoV-2 at the same time, researchers in Belgium said yesterday, adding that the rare phenomenon could be underestimated.
The unvaccinated woman, who lived alone and received at-home nursing care, was admitted to the OLV Hospital in the Belgian city of Aalst after a spate of falls in March and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day.
While her oxygen levels were initially good, her condition deteriorated rapidly and she died five days later.
When medical staff tested for the presence of any variants of concern they found that she was carrying both the Alpha strain, which originated in the UK, and the Beta variant first detected in South Africa.
“Both these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people,” said Anne Vankeerberghen, a molecular biologist from OLV Hospital who led the research. “Unfortunately, we don’t know how she became infected.”
Vankeerberghen said it was difficult to say whether the coinfection played a role in the fast deterioration of the patient.
The research, which has not yet been submitted to a medical journal for publication, is being presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.
While Vankeerberghen said in a news release that there had been “no other published cases” of similar coinfections, she added that the “phenomenon is probably underestimated.”
This is because of limited testing for variants of concern, she said, calling for an increase in the use of fast polymerase chain reaction testing to detect known variant mutations.
In January, scientists in Brazil reported that two people had been simultaneously infected with two different strains of the virus, but the study has yet to be published in a scientific journal.
In comments reacting to the research, Lawrence Young, a virologist and professor of molecular oncology at the University of Warwick, said that it was not a surprise to find an individual infected with more than one strain.
“This study does highlight the need for more studies to determine whether infection with multiple variants of concern affects the clinical course of COVID-19, and whether this in any way compromises the efficacy of vaccination,” he said.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng