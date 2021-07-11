UNITED STATES
Pro-slavery statues to fall
Crews in Charlottesville, Virginia, were yesterday preparing to remove statues that became a rallying point for white supremacists and helped inspire a violent 2017 rally that left a woman dead and dozens injured. The removal of statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson came nearly four years after violence erupted at the “Unite the Right” rally. Heather Heyer, a peaceful counterprotester, died in the violence, sparking debate over racial equity. The city announced the plan on Friday after a prolonged legal fight and changes in state law that protected war memorials had held up the removal for years. The most recent removal push began in 2016, following a petition by a Zyahna Bryant, then an African-American high-school student. “This is a crucial first step in the right direction to tell a more historically accurate and complete story of this place and the people who call this place home,” said Bryant, now a university student.
JAPAN
Evacuations amid rain urged
Japan yesterday issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in southern prefectures due to heavy rain, public broadcaster NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate. Heavy rains in the past week lashed the seaside city of Atami, triggering landslides that killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.
RWANDA
Troops to enter Mozambique
Rwanda on Friday said it would start deploying 1,000 soldiers and police officers to Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado Province to help the southeast African nation fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency. The joint force would work closely with Mozambique’s armed forces and those that the Southern African Development Community regional bloc plans to send, the government in Kigali said in a statement on its Web site. “The Rwandan contingent will support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform,” the statement said.
UNITED STATES
Billionaire set to fly to space
Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is poised to launch himself to the final frontier. His firm is scheduled today to send its first passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first crewed test flight, with Branson among the six individuals strapping in for the ride.
UNITED STATES
‘Zelda’ hits record price
A sealed cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record US$870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement on Friday. The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game — US$660,000 for a 1986 Super Mario Bros cartridge sold in April — it said. The game was the “masterpiece” in a sale of 443 lots that runs until today, Heritage Auctions spokesman Eric Bradley. The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer. Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo’s best-known series.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
BOYCOTT CALLS: The company where the attacker was employed drew the ire of Chinese social media users after another worker offered condolences to his family The Hong Kong Police Force’s national security department took over the investigation into the stabbing of a police officer on Thursday and cautioned residents of the territory from mourning the attacker’s death, calling the incident a domestic terrorist attack on the 24th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. The department, which investigates offenses that endanger national security, is probing the incident that occurred on a busy street in one of Hong Kong’s most popular shopping districts. The attacker, an unnamed 50-year-old man who local media said worked for a soy milk maker, allegedly used a knife to
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng