World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Pro-slavery statues to fall

Crews in Charlottesville, Virginia, were yesterday preparing to remove statues that became a rallying point for white supremacists and helped inspire a violent 2017 rally that left a woman dead and dozens injured. The removal of statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson came nearly four years after violence erupted at the “Unite the Right” rally. Heather Heyer, a peaceful counterprotester, died in the violence, sparking debate over racial equity. The city announced the plan on Friday after a prolonged legal fight and changes in state law that protected war memorials had held up the removal for years. The most recent removal push began in 2016, following a petition by a Zyahna Bryant, then an African-American high-school student. “This is a crucial first step in the right direction to tell a more historically accurate and complete story of this place and the people who call this place home,” said Bryant, now a university student.

JAPAN

Evacuations amid rain urged

Japan yesterday issued evacuation requests to more than 120,000 residents in southern prefectures due to heavy rain, public broadcaster NHK reported, just days after deadly landslides struck the seaside city of Atami southwest of Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest rain alerts in three prefectures on Kyushu island, prompting some local governments to order residents to evacuate. Heavy rains in the past week lashed the seaside city of Atami, triggering landslides that killed at least nine people and left 20 missing.

RWANDA

Troops to enter Mozambique

Rwanda on Friday said it would start deploying 1,000 soldiers and police officers to Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado Province to help the southeast African nation fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency. The joint force would work closely with Mozambique’s armed forces and those that the Southern African Development Community regional bloc plans to send, the government in Kigali said in a statement on its Web site. “The Rwandan contingent will support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform,” the statement said.

UNITED STATES

Billionaire set to fly to space

Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is poised to launch himself to the final frontier. His firm is scheduled today to send its first passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first crewed test flight, with Branson among the six individuals strapping in for the ride.

UNITED STATES

‘Zelda’ hits record price

A sealed cartridge of The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record US$870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement on Friday. The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game — US$660,000 for a 1986 Super Mario Bros cartridge sold in April — it said. The game was the “masterpiece” in a sale of 443 lots that runs until today, Heritage Auctions spokesman Eric Bradley. The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer. Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo’s best-known series.