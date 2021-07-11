Brazilian Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco on Friday vehemently rejected speculation that next year’s Brazilian presidential election would not take place, saying that the Brazilian constitution would be upheld, and the wishes and expectations of the Brazilian people would be met.
Pacheco’s comments came in response to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who earlier this week said that he might not accept the result of the election unless the voting system is changed.
Bolsonaro suggested that the vote might not be held at all, as he accused the system of being fraudulent.
“The elections will take place as this is a constitutional imperative,” Pacheco said. “We cannot deprive the Brazilian people of their most sacred and sovereign right, which is the right to choose their representatives. It’s that simple.”
Bolsonaro said that the voting system, which uses computers to record votes, is susceptible to fraud and that only printed ballots should be used.
On Thursday, he told supporters in Brasilia that if the election is not “clean,” it would not go ahead.
“That is my last word on the matter. There will be printed ballots, because if there are no printed ballots, this is a sign that there will be no election. The message is clear,” he said.
Pacheco on Friday rejected any suggestion that there had been voter fraud in previous elections or that the current system is vulnerable to it.
The Brazilian Supreme Electoral Court in a statement called Bolsonaro’s comments “lamentable,” saying that any action to prevent the election would contravene the constitution and is a “dereliction of duty.”
It also said that since electronic voting machines were first used in 1996, “not a single case of fraud has been recorded.”
Polls this week put Bolsonaro’s disapproval rating at an all-time high, indicating that he is falling further behind former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is expected to challenge him in the scheduled vote.
