AUSTRALIA

New Zealand flights nixed

Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from New South Wales state that were scheduled to start yesterday have been called off after a COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, New Zealand Minister of Education Chris Hipkins, who overseas the country’s virus response, told a news conference on Friday. “Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales,” Hipkins said. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales. Australian authorities on Friday pleaded with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning that a three-week lockdown might be extended, as the city reported its the biggest rise in local cases this year.

CHINA

Ministry chides boycott call

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games unless China allows an investigation of alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. A boycott “will not succeed,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said. The British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee called for efforts to urge British firms to boycott the Games, scheduled for February next year. The appeal adds to pressure on Chinese Communist Party over reports of mass detentions of ethnic minorities in the northwestern region. “China firmly opposes the politicization of sports and the interference in other countries’ internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext,” Wang said. China, which rejects the accusations, has denied the UN unfettered access to the region to investigate the claims.

UNITED STATES

Spelling Bee streak broken

Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde did not show much stress as she became the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship on Thursday night. The only previous black winner was also the only champ from outside the US: Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. Zaila said she hopes that many would be following in her footsteps. “I’m hoping that within the next few years, I can see a little bit of an influx of African Americans,” she said. The competiotion has long been a showcase for spellers of color. Nine of the 11 finalists were of South Asian descent, and Zaila’s win breaks a streak of at least one South Asian winner every year since 2008.

FRANCE

‘Air Cocaine’ crew acquitted

Two French pilots convicted for their role in a 2013 drugs bust on a private jet in the Dominican Republic were on Thursday acquitted on appeal by a French court. The two men had been sentenced to six years in prison in what had become known as the “Air Cocaine” case, an attempt to smuggle 680kg of the drug out of the country. Pascal Fauret and Bruno Odos denied that they knew the cocaine was on board. A key figure in the affair, who did not appeal his own conviction, said the two pilots had been “conned.” In March 2013, Dominican police found the narcotics packed into 26 suitcases on board a Falcon 50 jet as it prepared to fly from the beach resort of Punta Cana to Saint-Tropez in the south of France. While out on bail, the two pilots managed to flee the country to a French territory in the Caribbean, but were rearrested upon return to the French mainland in 2015.