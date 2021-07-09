World News Quick Take

NEW CALEDONIA

Mapou wins presidency

Louis Mapou, a supporter of independence, yesterday was voted in as president of the French Pacific territory, just months ahead of a third and final referendum on a breakaway. Mapou said that it was “an honor and a privilege” to take up the position. It is the first time a supporter of independence has held the role since the “Noumea Accord,” a decolonization plan signed in 1998 that granted the archipelago autonomy. That agreement ended a deadly conflict between the mostly pro-independence indigenous Kanak population and the descendants of European settlers. It also allowed for up to three independence votes by next year if requested by at least one-third of the local legislature, the third of which is to be held in December. The first, in 2018, saw 57 percent vote to remain part of France, while a second in October last year saw that share decrease to 53 percent.

CHINA

One elephant returned

A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd wandering in southwest China for more than a year on Wednesday was anesthetized and returned to its nature reserve. The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280km away, the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants said. It appeared healthy and did not have any injuries, the Yunnan provincial government wrote on social media. The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward, but are still far from the reserve, the center said. The animal had relied heavily on food that the center provided or that it found in homes, and had stayed in a rural neighborhood close to a highway and a major railroad since Monday, it said.

NORTH KOREA

Kim’s health assessed

Leader Kim Jong-un has lost more than 10kg, but has no major health issues affecting his rule, South Korean Legislator Kim Byung-kee said yesterday. The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) estimated that Kim Jong-un lost 10kg to 20kg recently, Kim Byung-kee said. The comments came after video broadcast by North Korean state media showed a dramatically thinner Kim Jong-un. “It appears to be there’s no health problem,” Kim Byung-kee said, adding that Kim Jong-un still attends major political events. South Korean Legislator Ha Tae-keung said that the NIS disclosed that South Korea’s Atomic Energy Research Institute and National Fusion Research Institute have been hacked by the North.

UNITED STATES

Iowa man bailed, proposes

An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle in a hotel room over the weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release. Authorities said a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel on Sunday told police that they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room held by Keegan Casteel, 32. Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa, was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of US$10,000 bond. Casteel was released on Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend outside the 18th District headquarters, WLS-TV reported. She appeared to accept. “I understand through the state’s proffer and your attorney that you have permission to possess the firearms in the state of Iowa,” Judge David Navarro said during a Tuesday hearing. “However, clearly, we’re not in Iowa.”