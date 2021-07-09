Tencent rolls out software to snag late-night gamers

AFP, BEIJING





Chinese technology giant Tencent has rolled out a facial recognition “midnight patrol” function to root out children masquerading as adults to circumvent a government curfew on underage gamers.

China bans people under the age of 18 from playing online games from 10pm to 8am, part of a raft of rules introduced to weed out the excesses of gaming culture among young people, from worsening eyesight to online addiction.

Many young players have navigated the restrictions by using gaming accounts registered by adults.

Staff members stand at the booth of Honor of Kings, a Tencent game, at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Online gaming giant Tencent this week moved to close those loopholes by implementing facial verification checks on anyone playing with an adult ID after the curfew.

Tencent also said it would start requiring users to pass a facial recognition test when changing safety settings designed to let parents limit their children’s game usage, as “some children have stolen their parents’ phones” to modify the settings.

“Kids, put your phones away and go to sleep,” the company said in a social media post on Tuesday.

The new functions would initially be used on about 60 mobile games, including the massively popular Honor of Kings multiplayer battle game, which boasts more than 100 million daily users.

Chinese regulators have scrambled to keep up with the country’s voracious appetite for video games, especially those played on mobile phones, which have been blamed for social ills, including online addiction and nearsightedness in children.

Since 2018, the government has introduced a host of new rules, including harsher restrictions on virtual depictions of violence as well as a quota on the number of online games approved each year.